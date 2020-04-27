What Is Mirror Filter On TikTok? Know How To Get It

Quick links:
A new filter on TikTok has been trending these days and more and more people can be seen sharing their videos using the filter. It is the Mirror Filter, which allows a user to get an identical reflection of something. Although it can be used for a variety of things, most users are applying that filter to see how symmetrical their face is.
@missrballer1
I hated it but then I didn’t. #mirrorfilter #fyp♬ original sound - 5ftofsadness
TikTok mirror filter edits a user’s camera view in such a way that only half of what the user is shooting appears on one side of the screen. Then on the other side of the screen, the flip image appears. So, the filter edits the camera view in such a way that the user can see a reflection of whatever they are filming and then it appears as if one is seeing two versions of the same thing.
@seb.martin
I feel like I look better? #mirrorfilter #fyp #foryou♬ aesthetic vibes - girly.aesthetics.daily
