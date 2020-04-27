What Is Mirror Filter On TikTok? Know How To Get It

A new filter on TikTok has been trending these days and more and more people can be seen sharing their videos using the filter. It is the Mirror Filter, which allows a user to get an identical reflection of something. Although it can be used for a variety of things, most users are applying that filter to see how symmetrical their face is.

What is the Mirror Filter on TikTok?

TikTok mirror filter edits a user’s camera view in such a way that only half of what the user is shooting appears on one side of the screen. Then on the other side of the screen, the flip image appears. So, the filter edits the camera view in such a way that the user can see a reflection of whatever they are filming and then it appears as if one is seeing two versions of the same thing.

How to get the TikTok Mirror Filter?

Open the app.

Press the + sign at the bottom of the homepage in order to go to the camera screen and shoot a TikTok video.

Click on ‘Effects’ at the bottom left-hand side.

You can find the filter if you slide along from ‘Trending’ to ‘Special Effect’ at the top.

After that, scroll down till you see the icon with two halves and a white dashed line down the middle. This is Mirror Filter.

Since it is a very popular filter, a user can find it among the top filters.

Click on the icon and then the filter can be applied to any video.

After filming the video, one can post the video on the app.

