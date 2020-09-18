What Is VPA In UPI Payment? How To Create And Send Money Through VPA?

UPI payments and transactions have been growing at a fast speed after the pandemic hit the world. Many non-users have started opting for UPI payment options, especially store owners, restaurants and more. As this market keeps growing daily, many users are confused about "what is VPA in UPI payments?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

What is VPA in UPI payment?

VPA stands from Virtual Payment Address which is popularly known as your Unified Payment Interface (UPI) ID. The VPA looks similar to an email address, for example, abcdcba@oksbibank. The VPA helps users to enable services UPI after the ID is generated from a UPI application such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and more.

The VPA stands as the only piece of information a person needs to send or receive money from other users. This means while using UPI transaction methods, a user does not require bank details such as account number, IFSC code or others, you can simply give your VPA or popularly known as the UPI id for any type of transaction. Using VPA also helps a user to send or receive money even during off days and at any time of the day (24/7).

How to Create VPA

Download a UPI app such as BHIM app, Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm or others

Fill in your bank account details such as account number, IFSC code, branch name, and others

Now you will be asked to choose a VPA or UPI id.

After choosing a VPA, link VPA to your bank account

You will have to go through a mobile verification process, after which follows another verification round. This verification can be a security question, a grid or any such authentication technique.

Submit details after verification.

How to send money through VPA?

Open your UPI application.

Enter the pin and go to "New Payments" option

Now, go to "Transfer Money" and select "UPI ID (VPA) or QR code"

A pop up will open, Select UPI ID or VPA.

Now enter the person's VPA to verify.

If it is correct, enter the amount, type your password and send money.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

