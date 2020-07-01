YouTube TV Vs Hulu Live TV Comparison: Price, Features, Channels And More

During this time of Coronavirus pandemic, people around the globe are practising social distancing by staying at home. When everyone is quarantined in their homes, it is utmost important for them to be entertained. Many internet and broadband service providers are doing their best to provide uninterrupted services to people. Service providers like Hulu and YouTube TV have been giving one of the best services to its users at reasonable prices.

However, many users have been confused and wonder which service provider between Youtube TV and Hulu Live provides better services than the other. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is a YouTube TV vs Hulu Live TV comparison for you.

YouTube TV vs Hulu price comparison and cloud DVR

YouTube TV is reportedly cheaper than Disney-owned Hulu + Live TV, providing more channels where you just have to pay $50 per month. On the other hand, Hulu Live TV’s single streaming bundle is $54.99 per month and includes Hulu’s on-demand content. However, one can also opt for an extra $6 subscription on Hulu Live for an ad-free experience.

Both, Hulu Live and YouTube TV offer cloud DVR features, however, YouTube is free. In YouTube TV, a user can use the skip commercials in Cloud DVR and on the other hand, in Hulu Live you would have to pay extra for Fast Forward Through commercials.

Hulu Live TV: At $9.99 per month a user gets 200 hours and 50 hours of cloud DVR and the ability to fast forward through commercials

YouTube TV vs Hulu Live channel comparison

YouTube and Hulu Live have the biggest difference when it comes to channels. Out of the top 100 channels on every service, YouTube TV provides its users with 67 channels in total, whereas Hulu only provides 58. However, the total does not include every channel, as per reports, it only includes the count of top 100 channels.

Nonetheless, both the service providers share major popular channels including Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, ESPN, Fox News, TBS, USA Network and more.

YouTube TV vs Hulu Live Supported Devices

Both Hulu Live and YouTube TV are incredible streaming media players which can be used in any existing compatible device. The two service providers support Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and more.

