How To Clear Netflix Watch History? An Easy Step-by-step Guide For You

Netflix has become an important mode of entertainment, and people around the globe love using this medium. It has an extensive list of movies, shows, and more attractive content in several languages. As people are practising social distancing during this time of the pandemic, users have been watching all sorts of content in different genres. However, many users are confused about how to clear Netflix watch history or how to remove something from continue watching on Netflix. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

How to clear Netflix watch history on a smartphone device?

Many people find it difficult to delete Netflix watch history as it is not similar to how YouTube is. However, one can follow the below-given step easily to delete their Netflix watch history effectively.

To clear Netflix watch history on your smartphone, open the Netflix app and then select the profile for which you want to clear the Netflix history. Now, tap the “More” tab in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Then, select the “Account” option, after which you’ll be redirected to Netflix’s website. The next step is to scroll down to the very bottom and select the “Viewing activity” option, which will show you all the movies and TV shows you have watched so far. Once you have opened the "Viewing activity" section, here are two options available where you can clear your entire Netflix history at once or delete movies and TV shows one by one. If you wish to delete everything, scroll down to the bottom and tap “Hide all” and then tap on “Yes, hide all my viewing activity.” To delete titles individually, just tap the circular icon next to a movie or TV show, after which you have the option of deleting the entire series by selecting the “Hide series?” option.

How to delete watch history on Netflix on a PC?

The process for clearing your Netflix history is almost the same on your PC. Hover the mouse over your profile picture in the top-right corner and then select the “Account” option.

After that, users can follow the instructions given above, from step four onwards.

