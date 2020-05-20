Will Comet Swan Be Visible From India? Details & Images Of The Green Comet Inside

In April 2020, Comet C/2020 F8 SWAN was discovered by an amateur astronomer Michael Mattiazzo. While it was captured in images by NASA’s solar and Helispheric Observatory on March 25th, it has since become only brighter and brighter. It has now brightened enough for skywatchers to be able to spot it with the naked eye in a dark and clear sky.

Read | When South Actress Meena Left Hrithik Roshan & Kareena Kapoor Impressed; Details Inside

Details about the Comet SWAN

It has been found in research that on May 27th, the comet is likely to reach perihelion. It is expected to swing around the sun and begin its journey back to the outskirts of the solar system. Comet SWAN can be seen in the photographs released when it was closest to the Earth on May 12th.

Read | Astronauts Can Build A Durable Lunar Base Of Cement Mixed With Urine On The Moon: ESA

When can you see Comet SWAN again?

The comet was at the shortest distance from the Earth on May 13th. It is expected to go closest to the Sun on May 27th. Therefore, the best time to see this comet would be in the early hours of the morning.

Morning is the best time to spot the comet as, during those hours, the darkness is maximum. For a better view, you can try looking at the comet with binoculars or telescopes. However, it won’t be necessary considering the brightness of the comet.

Read | New Exoplanet Kepler-88D Discovered, Has Three Times More Mass Than That Of Jupiter

Will it be visible in India?

Ever since the news of SWAN comet has been doing the rounds on the internet, people have been intrigued to get more details about it. Many people living in India have been asking if they would be able to see the comet in the coming days. If yes, then from where in India. Read on for more details.

It has been reported by various media portals that a view of comets in the sky might not be possible from India. As per reports by a leading media portal, the view of comets in the sky from the southern hemisphere would be better. Therefore, people in India might not be able to spot it with the naked eye.

However, there are several apps and other online tools, that can help the detection of the arrival of Comet SWAN. These apps can help to predict where to locate the comet’s location at night. One such tool is TheSkyLive app.

Pictures of the Comet SWAN (Green comet/ green-tinged comet swan)

1/Comet Swan makes an appearance in N. America. This morning I was able to capture C/2020 F8 Swan from along the US Gulf Coast (30N). At 8 deg in altitude it was a bit tough to find in a bright moonlit sky. Canon 6D, 200mm Lens f6.3, ISO 800. Stack of 21 15sec exposures. pic.twitter.com/uvi7oAnvUn — Jonathan Talbot (@hurricane460) May 11, 2020

Credits: comet_swan Instagram

Credits: chpdb Instagram

Credits: bosschaobservatory Instagram

Credits: tourdasestrelas_lavrasnovas Instagram

Credits: Skyatnight2020 Instagram

Credits: astro.micco Instagram

Read | Sun In Lockdown Period? Here Are Details About The Solar Minimum Phenomenon

Promo Image credits: tourdasestrelas_lavrasnovas Instagram