‘Can You See Bands Of Colour?’: NASA Astronaut Shares Spectacular Images Of Sun From Space

NASA astronaut Victor Glover on January 14 shared mesmerising images of the sunrise and sunset from onboard the International Space Station (ISS). “I love sunrises and sunsets. Can you see the bands of colour,” Glover asked in a tweet on his official Twitter handle. The photographs of the sun revealed colourful wavelengths emerging out of the flares of different temperatures. The rainbow-like formation depicted the sun's corona that split the solar atmosphere into streaks of vibrant colouration.

“They remind me of the scripture in Psalm 30, “weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning,” Glover wrote. “ It seems darkest just before sunrise. I wish you all love and light. Goodnight from the ISS,” he added.

The images garnered close to 4,000 likes and more than 500 retweets. The internet was awestruck at the lightening colours that depicted the structure of a rainbow of different wavelength of ultraviolet light. According to NASA, onboard International Space Station that travels with a speed of 17,100 miles per hour, NASA astronauts see multiple sunrises and sunsets. This implies that while the Earth orbits every 90 minutes it witnesses a fascinating sunrise and sunset every 90 minutes. “ISS witness 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets,” NASA informed in a blog post, sharing a video by astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson who responds and shows what Earth and the space station look like from inside the seven-window Cupola module.

Netizens fascinated by images

“I have seen this. The white band becomes a thin expanding rainbow. Then the sun comes up,” a commenter wrote. “Beautiful and profound quote and images! I'm very happy to accompany you, Victor! The world needs these doses of joy! Have a beautiful night full of light, love and peace! Good evening,” another wrote. “I could see it the band of colour, and I also like the testament. Goodnight and by the time you wake up, I guess it’s the time I watch the cargo Dragon splashdowns,” the third said. “Stay safe up there along with the other crew members serving. What a blessing to live out in space for half a year,” one other commented.

With sunrise and sunset, positive energy is renewed in the human body, which leads to the expulsion of negative energy😃 — Falcon (@Falcon33159594) January 13, 2021

I can't wait till we see sunsets on Mars.......I read somewhere that they turn the martian sky blue. — Erick Rosson🇺🇸 (@ErickRosson) January 14, 2021

You & your crew are a major inspiration to the human race!!🇺🇲🗽🚀🛰🛸 — Vea Barksdale (@vealadydiva) January 13, 2021

Hey Victor, what’s you greatest memory so far on this mission? — Armstrongsfoot1969 (@ChrisBr65620297) January 13, 2021

Yes and we are in the darkness now because so many of us now see through the light 🎶 ✨ — m a fitz (@mememaz) January 14, 2021

