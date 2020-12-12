Cyberpunk 2077 Best Ending: Check Out This Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Guide

Cyberpunk 2077 plans to give the player an encounter of being a character in a tragic future. In the game, the players will run over numerous journeys that will give them a considerable story and character advancement. These journeys will go about as either primary story missions or side missions. Cyberpunk 2077 has 2 acts with a tremendous mission list.

The game also inculcates crucial RPG elements that allow the players to make decisions that impact the way the game unfolds. Players have been asking about Cyberpunk 2077 Best ending.

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Ending

In an action-RPG, choices are provided to the player to let their journey form its own way. These decisions can impact certain events of the game and also the conclusion of the story. So it's advisable for the players to keep this in mind while making some key choices in the game.

Players can opt for different types of Cyberpunk ending. They can either go for a Cyberpunk 2077 Good Ending or a Bad Ending. Cyberpunk 2077 Best ending depends on what the player deems as the best ending for the game. In this Cyberpunk 2077 ending guide, all the endings will be listed:

Side with Hanako

Hitting Saka with Johnny and Rogue

With a little Help from your Aldecados Friends

Putting it all to Rest

Secret Ending

These endings can be achieved according to the choices the player makes and the number of side missions they have finished before entering the point of no return. Finishing more missions will open up more options for the players to achieve a more favorable Cyberpunk 2077 Ending.

Point of No return

This is a situation in the game where the player will reach a specific mission and be told that this is the point of no return. A manual save will be created up to that point that players can use to access the game. From the point of no return, the players will have to finish a continuous series of main story missions before they can go back to complete their side activities.

How many acts are there in Cyberpunk 2077?

To answer this question, there are only two acts in Cyberpunk 2077. They have ditched the traditional three-act system and went forward to split the game into two halves. Other than the two acts the players will also have a prologue and an epilogue to dwell in. In these two acts, the players will have a total of 30 main missions to complete. If the players need more, there are more than enough side activities to explore in the Night City for the players.

How Long is Cyberpunk 2077?

Many have asked how much time the most awaited game would take up. The answer to that is anywhere around 30-40 hours, if the player is rushing through the main campaign of the game. If the player decides to do all the other side activities that game has to offer, it will take them a lot more time to beat the game.

