Cyberpunk 2077 Dex Or Evelyn Choices: Learn About Side With Dex Or Evelyn Consequences

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of recent times, has finally released. Cyberpunk 2077 puts the players in the role of a character that is fighting the higher-ups in a dystopian future. It is a full-blown RPG with choices, character creation, and development. Players will also have Cyberpunk 2077 romance options in the game. Many have asked about Cyberpunk 2077 Dex or Evelyn choices and consequences.

Cyberpunk 2077 Dex or Evelyn choices and consequences

There comes a situation in the game where the player will be faced with the decision to either side with Dex or Evelyn. Players will be preparing for a huge heist and at that moment they are working for a man called Dexter Deshawn. While preparing for this heist the players will be approached by Evelyn with a deal that will make them more money if they deal directly with her and cut Dex out. Here are the consequences the players will face if they decide to side with Dex or Evelyn:

Side With Dex

When the players are prompted to make a conversation choice when Evelyn offers them the deal, the players will have to choose “No way, Dex trusts me” to side with Dex. Evelyn will not be annoyed with this answer and will give their number to the player to call her if they ever need anything. The players can either opt to tell Dex about Evelyn’s offer or not. If they don’t, they can still get their cut up to 35% and if they do, they can get a 40% cut for the heist.

Side with Evelyn

If the players decide to side with Evelyn they will have to choose “ill Think about it” as the conversation choice when prompted for the deal. Evelyn will provide 50 per cent of the cut to the players and this will also open up the option for working with other fixers for the player.

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options

As the game lives and breathes RPG, many of the crucial elements will be making their way into Cyberpunk 2077. One of the most used RPG elements is the romance options, every player is looking for a partner for their fictional character and there are many romance options in Cyberpunk 2077 that players can go for. Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options are as follows:

Joy Toys

Panam Palmer

Kerry

Judy Alvarez

River Ward

Rogue Amendiaries

Alt Cunningham

Meredith Stout

