Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.03: Check Out The Patch Notes For This Cyberpunk 2077 Update

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally released and every player wants to get their hands on a copy of the latest game by CD Projekt Red. Cyberpunk 2077 has faced quite a few postponements by the developers that have finally come through. When the game was released and the players finally got to play it, they realized the game had a few bugs that needed to be taken care of, even after the hefty 40 GB day one update. Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.03 will be resolving these issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.03 notes

The game has just released and is ridden with bugs and glitches. There have been issues of people seeing trees pop up at the most random locations and a lot more issues like that. Cyberpunk 2077 had a hefty 40 GB day one update which was supposed to resolve those issues, but some bugs made it past that patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.03 will take care of those issues that have been affecting the smooth functioning of the game Here are Cyberpunk 1.03 patch notes:

Added performance and stability improvements.

Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs.

Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4 and Xbox One/S.

Fixed crashing problems.

Addressed issues related to FPS drop.

Addressed texture related issues.

Fixed game loading issues.

Added performance fixes.

Other under the hood fixes.

This Cyberpunk 1.03 update takes care of the issues the players have been having since the release. They have been noticing random crashes, glitches, bugs, and performance and stability issues. Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.03 notes solve these issues and aim to provide a better gaming experience for the players. Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 fix will take care of the crashing issues being faced by the platform.

Cyberpunk 2077 Missions List

There are in total of 30 main missions that will keep the players busy for a long time. The first mission of the game also depends on the life path the players decide to go with, giving them 3 options to choose from. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Missions List below:

The Streetkid/The Nomad/The Corpo-Rat: Lifepath Choice

Practice Makes Perfect

The Rescue

The Ripperdoc

The Ride

The Pickup

The Information

The Heist

Love Like Fire

Playing For Time

Automatic Love

The Space In Between

Disasterpiece

Double Life

Down on the Street

Gimme Danger

M’Ap Tann Pèlen

I Walk The Line

Never Fade Away

Transmission

Ghost Town

Lightning Breaks

Life During Wartime

Play It Safe

Search and Destroy

Tapeworm

Nocturne Op55N1

Last Caress

Totalimmortal

Where Is My Mind?

How Long is Cyberpunk 2077?

Many have asked how much time the most awaited game would take up. The answer to that is anywhere around 30-40 hours if the player is rushing through the main campaign of the game. If the player decides to do all the other side activities that the game has to offer, it will take them a lot more time to beat the game.

