How To Turn In Bounties In Cyberpunk 2077? Learn About The Cyberpunk 2077 Bounty System

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally hit the stores. The game offers the players a significant amount of activities to indulge in. The main campaign can take up to 30 hours to finish, but there are a lot more side activities in the Night City that players can try their hand at. One of the features that players have been inquisitive about is Cyberpunk 2077 bounties. Many players have asked how to turn in bounties in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to turn in bounties in Cyberpunk 2077?

The game has a pretty elaborate bounty system. There are a number of Cyberpunk 2077 bounties that are spread across the Night City. The players can collect bounties and turn them in for some serious rewards. Players have been confused as to how to claim bounties once they have done the task.

Cyberpunk 2077 has a clear bounty system; players will be assigned bounties all over the map and will be told how to collect these bounties. They will be given the option to either collect bounties by killing the enemy or subduing him. After they are done with the task, the players don’t need to deliver these bounties to claim the rewards, it will directly show up in their inventory.

There is one catch to this bounty system. To claim bounties, the players will have to be completely out of a combat zone, and only then XP, money, Street Cred, and other rewards will show up for them. They will have to defeat the other enemies surrounding the area to be out of the combat zone and claim the bounty rewards.

Cyberpunk 2077 Missions List

There are in total 30 main missions that will keep the players busy for a long time. The first mission of the game also depends on the life path the players decide to go with, giving them 3 options to choose from. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Missions List below:

The Streetkid/The Nomad/The Corpo-Rat: Lifepath Choice

Practice Makes Perfect

The Rescue

The Ripperdoc

The Ride

The Pickup

The Information

The Heist

Love Like Fire

Playing For Time

Automatic Love

The Space In Between

Disasterpiece

Double Life

Down on the Street

Gimme Danger

M’Ap Tann Pèlen

I Walk The Line

Never Fade Away

Transmission

Ghost Town

Lightning Breaks

Life During Wartime

Play It Safe

Search and Destroy

Tapeworm

Nocturne Op55N1

Last Caress

Totalimmortal

Where Is My Mind?

How Long is Cyberpunk 2077?

Many have asked how much time the most awaited game would take up. The answer to that is anywhere around 30-40 hours if the player is rushing through the main campaign of the game. If the player decides to do all the other side activities that the game has to offer, it will take them a lot more time to beat the game.

