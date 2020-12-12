Cyberpunk 2077 The Gig Mission: Learn How To Get The Gig Free Reward Here

Cyberpunk 2077 aims to provide the player with the experience of being a character in a dystopian future. In the game, the players will come across many quests that will provide them with a substantial story and character development. These quests will act as either main story missions or side missions. Cyberpunk 2077 has 2 acts with a huge mission list. One of the missions players have been asking about is Cyberpunk 2077 the Gig.

Cyberpunk 2077 The Gig

Cyberpunk 2077 the Gig is one of the small quests that players can complete and get a free reward with that too. To activate the Gig quest in Cyberpunk 2077, players will have to wait for the lockdown to get over and then go and talk to the Fixer named Wakako. In order to finish the lockdown players will have to keep playing the main mission until they are notified that the lockdown is over and the new areas are open for free roam.

Once this is done they need to go and talk to Wakako and tell them that they still owe the player for Sandra Dorsett. This will provide the players with a few thousand eddies and the location for The Gig Free reward. The Gig free reward is a tattoo, more like a dermal implant, which will add the smart targeting module to smart weapons.

This free reward needs to be collected at Cassius Ryder’s Ripperdoc Shop Inventory. Once the players are here, they need to go in the inventory to the hand category, where they will see Tattoo: Tyger Claws Dermal Imprint as the free reward, which will improve the player’s compatibility with smart weapons.

Cyberpunk 2077 Overheat

Players in Cyberpunk 2077 are a little puzzled as they suddenly see their character overheating and it starts affecting their HP. They are confused as to the reason the player is overheating and what is the solution for it. Overheating is caused in Cyberpunk 2077 when a player is getting hacked by an enemy. Characters in Cyberpunk 2077 are modded with future tech upgrades. These tech upgrades can be hacked into, causing the player to overheat. Players can only be hacked by enemies when they are in their direct line of sight or in the direct line of sight of their camera. Here are the Cyberpunk 2077 Tips that can help the player from Overheating:

Players should first look for cameras around them and shoot them out before their overheating bar fills up.

They should also look for enemy characters around the area and kill them too. Finding them before the overheat bar fills up will save their HP.

Players can also spend a skill point on certain Cyberpunk 2077 attributes that can help in such a situation. For this particular situation the players can buy level 1 I Spy perk. This will reveal the enemy hacker to the player when they are attempting to hack them.

