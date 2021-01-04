Dr Sanjay Gupta's Net Worth Will Leave You Surprised, See Details About His Life, Family

Dr Sanjay Gupta is one of the most prominent personalities in the TV and journalism industry. The all-round personality is a neurosurgeon, medical reporter, actor, and also a writer. Ever since his recent appearances on CNN, he is one of the most trending personalities all over the world. He has made significant contributions in the healthcare sector as well as the journalism industry. A lot of people have been curious to know about Dr Sanjay Gupta's net worth, age, his books and his personal life. For all the people who are wondering about Dr Sanjay Gupta's net worth and other details of his life, here is everything you need to know about it.

Dr Sanjay Gupta's net worth

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Dr Sanjay Gupta's net worth is a whopping $12 Million. The report also added that his salary is a massive $4 Million. Majority of his income comes from his stint at CNN and his other medical work. He is considered as one of the most respected journalists on CNN. The report added that he is the Chief Medical Correspondent at CNN and associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Apart from this, he is also an assistant professor of neurosurgery at Emory University School of Medicine.

Also Read | LeBron James 36th Birthday: LeBron James net Worth, Family Life, NBA Career Highlights

Also Read | Piyush Chawla Net Worth, IPL 2020 Price, Career Stats And Personal Life On 32nd Birthday

Dr Sanjay Gupta age and early life

Dr Sanjay Gupta was born on October 23, 1969. He is 51 years old. He was born in the Detroit suburb of Novi, Michigan. His parents Subhash and Damyanti Gupta had immigrated in Michigan in the 1960s. He is of Punjabi and Sindhi descent.

Dr Sanjay Gupta's books

Dr Sanjay Gupta is also a renowned writer. The report mentions that he has published medical journal articles on percutaneous pedicle screw placement brain tumours, and spinal cord abnormalities. He has written four books till now. Dr Sanjay Gupta's books are Chasing Life, Cheating Death, Monday Mornings: A Novel and Keep Sharp. In the early years of his career, Dr Sanjay Gupta also wrote healthcare speeches in 1997 for then-First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Also Read | Dalton Gomez's Net Worth: How Much Is Ariana Grande's Fiancee's Net Worth And Income?

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon's Net Worth Will Leave Her Fans Astounded; Details Inside

Dr Sanjay Gupta's wife and personal life

Dr Sanjay Gupta married Rebecca Olson in 2004. Dr Sanjay Gupta's wife is a family law attorney. He proposed to her with a page long poem with a proposal in the last line. They got married in 2004 in a lavish Hindu ceremony. He currently lives in Atlanta and has three daughters named Sky, Sage, and Soleil. Dr Sanjay Gupta has also competed in triathlons and was named one of the sexiest men of 2003 by People magazine.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Dr Sanjay Gupta's Instagram