Piyush Chawla Net Worth, IPL 2020 Price, Career Stats And Personal Life On 32nd Birthday

Indian spinner Piyush Chawla celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday, December 24. The leg-spinner broke into the international circuit in 2006 when he was a mere teenager. In doing so, he also became the second-youngest player to represent India in the longest format of the game. Chawla played his first international match in March 2006 against England in Mohali aged just 17.

Piyush Chawla birthday: Chennai IPL spinner turns 32

Chawla was part of two World cup winning squads in 2007 (World T20) and 2011 (ICC Cricket World Cup). Despite showing promise galore early on in his career, Chawla's international career didn't really take off. However, he has been immensely successful in the domestic circuit, as well as, the Indian Premier League. The leggie has represented three franchises (Punjab, Kolkata and Chennai) in the IPL with his most recent appearance coming for the Chennai franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Piyush Chawla IPL 2020 price

Ahead of IPL 2020 auctions, Chawla was completely out of form and was struggling to find a spot in his state team of Gujarat. However, has had a lot of experience of playing in the IPL and winning matches for his side which is why Chennai decided to buy him. There was some speculation that he would go unsold at the auction, however, contrary to popular belief, the 3-time IPL champions Chennai bought him. The Piyush Chawla IPL 2020 price was a whopping ₹6.75 crore.

Piyush Chawla net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Piyush Chawla net worth is valued at ₹58 crore. A major part of Piyush Chawla net worth is formed by his earnings from international matches as well as the IPL. A certain part of his net worth also consist of his income from brand endorsements.

Piyush Chawla career stats

The Chawla career stats include the three Tests, 25 ODIs and seven T20Is where he has bagged 7, 32 and 4 wickets respectively. Chawla is also the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 156 scalps to his name in 164 games.

