When Will Elon Musk Launch The Nueralink Brain Chip? Reports Suggest An Update On Aug 28

The chief designer of SpaceX, Elon Musk recently confirmed the news of the Neuralink chip that is said to develop computer-brain interfaces. Elon Musk founded the Neuralink Corporation in 2016. Neuralink Corporation is a neurotechnology company that manufactures implantable brain-machine interfaces.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries; Refutes Rumours Of Having Affair With Elon Musk

When will Neuralink be available?

Are you wondering, “When will Neuralink be available”? According to a media portal, Elon Musk reportedly said that they would announce the next update on the Nueralink chip on August 28. The last major update on the Nueralink Chip was shared by the company a year ago.

The update stated that Nueralink would use a surgical robot to implant gossamer-thin wires into a person’s brain. Further, they also said that the chip would be connected to an external computer processing unit. Neuralink hoped to make the connection wireless between the two in order to allow freedom and flexibility.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Shares Sweet Photo Of Two-month-old X Æ A-12, German Caption Intrigues Netizens

Elon Musk has announced that the mysterious computer-brain interface startup Neuralink, which he co-founded, will release an update on its progress on August 28.https://t.co/di1XBxTKPP — farhad kaiser (@farhadkaiser2) July 14, 2020

According to another update from 2019, this technology has reportedly been successfully tested on mice and apes. Further, Nueralink also hoped to test the technology on humans in 2020. As per reports, the company aims to upgrade humans, thereby enabling them to interact with computing devices at the speed of thought, with the help of the Neuralink brain chip.

Further, with the help of the Nueralink chip, Elon Musk hopes to decrease the risk that advanced AI poses on the capabilities of human intelligence. On several occasions, Musk has stated the risks of uncontrolled, unregulated advanced general artificial intelligence on human beings.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Time: What Time Will Elon Musk's Company Conduct The Rocket Launch?

Streaming music into the brain:

Recently, Elon Musk made a revelation of an interesting Neuralink chip feature. Musk reportedly said that the Nueralink brain chip would help people to stream music in their brains without any special efforts. Several Twitter users have shared this feature on their feeds. You can check out some of the Tweets here:

If we implement neuralink - can we listen to music directly from our chips? Great feature. https://t.co/RwVLnS5JbL — Austin Howard (@a_howard8) July 19, 2020

Other uses of the Nueralink chip:

The Nueralink brain chip has several uses. This chip will reportedly help people to control hormone levels and help with anxiety relief and some other mental issues. Further, this chip can be used in the treatment of brain disorders and spine injuries. However, it is mainly aimed at people who suffer from paralysis. In order to use this technology, people will have to go through a procedure that is similar to laser eye surgery. As per reports, the Nueralink chip will consist of threads that help it to perform certain tasks.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Issues Neuralink Call-to-arms; 10 Jobs Available For Top-notch Engineers

Promo Image Source: Elon Musk’s Instagram