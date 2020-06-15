Elon Musk On How His Elementary School Teacher Encouraged His Ideas And Thoughts

Elon Musk is one of the most powerful entrepreneurs who has created many billion-dollar companies over the years. ﻿A workaholic, Musk has experienced some astounding success that gave rise to people comparing him to the likes of Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Henry Ford, among others.

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk began his schooling at the private Waterkloof House Preparatory School before finally graduating from Pretoria Boys High School. He launched his first company called Zip2 Corporation in 1995 and became a U.S. citizen in 2002. His work with companies like PayPal, SolarCity, Tesla Motors, and SpaceX helped him defy critics as he soon went on to make advances in all three of those frontiers. His aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company, SpaceX, recently made history when it launched the first crewed mission to space.

Elon Musk opens up on favourite school teacher

Musk, who is known for inspiring the youth with his success stories and life lessons, once opened up on how one of his school teachers would push the students to work harder to achieve something big.

The entrepreneur was sharing his opinion on how his elementary school teacher principal help encourage ideas among students after he subbed in for a math teacher. Musk further explained that it actually led to extra burden and pressure, but there was a motivating factor that encouraged all the students to complete their work. Musk was actually responding to a thread on Reddit from a school teacher.

Elon Musk's school

Elon Musk had built an experimental school for students called Ad Astra, on his company SpaceX's Hawthorne, California campus. The private school was opened quietly in 2014, right after Musk had pulled his kids from Mirman School in Los Angeles.

Elon Musk net worth

According to many reports, Elon Musk has a net worth that stands as an estimated $40.4 billion, as of June 2020. The 49-year-old has been placed at the 24th position on the Forbes list of real-time billionaires.

