Heavy Asteroid Traffic To Pass By Earth On Inauguration Day In USA, Is It Special?

NASA reveals that several asteroids will soon shoot past Earth. This cosmic fact has left numerous people fascinated as the asteroids near our planet would coincide with a historic transfer of power in Washington DC. The Inauguration Day in the USA on Wednesday marks the last day of Donald Trump’s presidency and the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency.

NASA reveals that around eight asteroids will fly by our planet within 24 hours of the time new President Biden will be sworn into power. During such asteroid traffic, there is always a chance to discover a new asteroid. While many media portals are calling the cosmic event as a special sign from the universe, Forbes claims that the asteroid traffic near our planet would be hardly unusual.

The media portal states that these cosmic activities take place quite often. In fact, according to a report in the media portal, this week saw twice as many asteroids pass by the earth in the same period of time. The portal suggests that on Monday, Asteroid 2021 BO passed by our planet within about 14,000 miles of our planet and it is also a newly discovered space rock.

Asteroid hitting earth

To conclude, the number of asteroids passing by the Earth today on Inauguration Day in the USA is an average number of asteroids. According to the media portal, even if the asteroid comes in very close proximity to the Earth, it still would not be a cause to worry. It is because it would easily vaporise in the atmosphere and not harm anything or anyone.

About Joe Biden

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr is the newly elected president of the United States of America. He shall be succeeding Donald Trump who lost the elections in the year 2020 to Biden. Joe Biden is a member of the Democratic Party and has served as the 47th vice president during the Obama administration.

His tenure as the vice president of the United States of America was between the years 2009 and 2017. Biden is the oldest president to take oath in the United States of America. Kamala Harris would be serving as the Vice President of the USA alongside Biden.

