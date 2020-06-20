How To See The Solar Eclipse Safely Without Damaging Your Eyes?

A solar eclipse is also known as Surya Grahan in India. It occurs when the moon gets in between the sun and the earth. This casts a shadow over Earth. The first solar eclipse will be seen in India on June 21, 2020. This special solar eclipse requires some special care to watch. As the Indian sky will be graced with the solar eclipse, a lot of people are wondering about how to see the solar eclipse safely or how to watch the solar eclipse. To all the people who are wondering about how to see the solar eclipse, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Special Solar Eclipse Viewing Organized In Himachal Pradesh To Break Celestial Taboos

How to see the solar eclipse safely?

A solar eclipse is one of the beautiful astronomical phenomena but there are certain precautions that need to be taken while watching the solar eclipse. One should never watch the solar eclipse directly with bare eyes. The exposure to light might damage one’s eyes permanently. It can even cause blindness. Therefore the most important thing about watching the solar eclipse is solar eclipse glasses.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse Time In South Africa: How You Can Watch Solar Eclipse By Staying At Home

The conventional glasses would not be enough to negate the sun’s light and can cause harm to one’s eyes. Before buying the solar eclipse glasses, one should always check for any damage or scratches on the glass. If there is any kind of damage, discard the glasses and try another pair. One can also make use of binoculars, box projector or a telescope to watch the solar eclipse. These methods are also affordable and easy to use.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse Timings: When Does The Annular Solar Eclipse Start And End?

One can also capture the solar eclipse in camera. It is advised that one should consult with the manufacturer for proper filters that will protect the equipment from the harmful sun rays. One should also make sure to take breaks while watching the solar eclipse from these types of equipment. If such types of equipment are kept in the sunlight for a longer period of time, it might damage the delicate optics.

Also Read | Rare Ring Of Fire Eclipse Expected On Sunday, Sun's Outer Layer 'Corona' Might Be Visible

Solar eclipse timings

The solar eclipse June 2020 will start at 9.15 AM as per Indian time. The full eclipse will start from 10.17 AM with the maximum eclipse occurring at 12.10 PM. The solar eclipse June 2020 will end at 3.04 PM according to Indian time. The solar eclipse of June 21, 2020, will be an annual solar eclipse. It is one of the three types of solar eclipses.