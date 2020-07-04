Is Lunar Eclipse Visible In Singapore? Here's How You Can Watch The Eclipse

The upcoming lunar eclipse will be known as a Full Buck Moon. In other areas of the world, the July 2020 eclipse is also known as the Hay Moon, a Wort Moon, Rose Moon, Mead Moon, Guru Moon, Dharma Day or a Thunder Moon. This lunar eclipse will be visible in most parts of the world. If you are wondering whether the lunar eclipse in Singapore will be visible, then read below to learn all you need to know.

Is lunar eclipse visible in Singapore?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, moon and the Earth have all aligned with each other. In such rare cases, the moon passes through the Earth's shadow, causing a lunar eclipse. There are three main types of lunar eclipse.

First is the Full Eclipse, then there is a Partial Eclipse, and finally, there is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. July 05, 2020's eclipse will be a Partial Penumbral Lunar eclipse where the Sun, moon and Earth have not aligned perfectly.

This Partial Penumbral Lunar Eclipse July 2020 will mostly be visible to people who live in North and South America, as well as Africa. However, this eclipse is not visible everywhere.

Unfortunately, many Asian countries will not be able to view the upcoming Lunar Eclipse. Asian countries, like Singapore and Malasia, will also not be able to view the eclipse. However, people in Singapore can still enjoy the lunar eclipse by viewing it on a Live Stream of the event.

Lunar Eclipse timing and how to watch lunar eclipse online

The Lunar Eclipse will start at around 8.37 am IST on July 05, 2020. The eclipse will go on till 11.22 Am and reach its maximum limit at 9:59 am. Most Asian countries will not be able to view the eclipse as it will be day time during the eclipse.

However, people can still view the eclipse online. If you are in Singapore, you can start viewing the lunar eclipse online at 11:07 am Singapore time. There are several platforms where you can view the eclipse, including YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Live.

