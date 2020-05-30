Is SpaceX Launch On TV Today? What Channels Will Broadcast The Launch?

NASA took to its official social media accounts to announce its second attempt at the launch of SpaceX on Saturday, May 30, at 3:22 pm ET (7:22 pm UTC) that is 12.52 am in IST. The live coverage of the same starts at 11 am ET that is 8.30 pm on Saturday in IST on nasa.gov. The spacecraft has a mission to take the first-ever commercial, manned flight around two revolutions around the earth and later dock at the International Space Station, as per the official website of SpaceX. If you are wondering, “Is SpaceX launch on TV today?” then find the answer here-

Also Read | NASA SpaceX Launch Pictures Paint A Thousand Words: See Amazing Pics From Launch Site

Is SpaceX launch on TV today?

Many networks are going to cover the launch and the initial flight of the Crew Dragon. Some of the channels that you can catch up live launch on are as follows-

Both Discovery and Science Channel will cover the launch live in the section Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space which will start by 2 pm ET or 11 am PT.

News channel ABS News, and National Geographic channel will also be showing the live coverage of the historic launch from the Kennedy Centre. The name of the show is Launch America: Mission to Space which will be live telecasted to everyone.

CBS News is going to cover the event with special shows which will air by 3.10 pm ET as per reports.

Cable news outlets like Fox will broadcast the live coverage of the show in a special segment under Your World by 3 pm ET.

Other channels to cover the event live are CSPAN, CSPAN2. People who want to watch the live coverage can also contact their satellite service providers to locate ask for the channels that are airing the even live. For example, you can log in to the official website of service providers like Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse and more.

Also Read | NASA SpaceX Launch: Here Are The Details Of Rocket's Trajectory And Where It Is Headed

Uncertainty over the second launch attempt

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine revealed in a Twitter post that the May 30 launch will be only done after assessing the risk factors related to weather conditions on the day. He said that there are no final decisions made for Saturday. The administration is still overlooking the weather conditions suited for the launch. NASA and SpaceX are jointly monitoring the situation.

For May 30, the US Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 50% chance of favourable conditions at launch time and for May 31 it has predicted a 60% chance of favourable conditions at launch time, according to NASA's official website.

Also Read | Will SpaceX Launch Be Visible From The UK? Know Its Trajectory In The UK

Also Read | Why Is SpaceX Going To Space? Everything You Need To Know About Elon Musk's SpaceX