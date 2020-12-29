Last Full Moon Of 2020 : 'Cold Moon' To Be Highest Full Moon Of The Year; Timings Here

There is more good news in store for stargazers as right after the Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter, another cosmic event is coming up, that is the final moon of the year, known as the 'Cold Moon'. Cold Moon 2020 is going to be the highest full moon of the year as it comes just a few days after the longest night of the year - the winter solstice. Due to this reason, the Cold Moon will take a higher and more northerly trajectory in the night sky as it is opposite to the low Sun. The result is that the Moon will be above the horizon longer than at other times of the year and pass as close to the point in the sky directly overhead as it ever does. It will make its appearance from December 29, and it will last until December 30.

When Will Cold Moon 2020 be Visible in India?

Cold Moon 2020 is going to be the 13th and final lunar event of the year. Night sky gazers in India will be able to witness it on December 30 and the best full moon time, as per TimeAndDate.com, is at 8:58 PM IST.

As per reports, the timing of the Cold Moon reaching its peak illumination is behind the globe spotting the Moon on two different dates. While the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa will have a full moon on 30 December, both South America and North America will have it a day prior, on 29 December.

However, if somehow you miss the last full moon of the year on the first day, you will still be able to witness it on the second day. The full Moon will appear on the eastern horizon about 15-20 minutes after the moonrise time.

Why the name 'Cold Moon'?

Cold Moon is a name derived from the weather conditions at which it marks its presence. So, the name Cold Moon just tells you about the frigid conditions of this time of year.

