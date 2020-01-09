Lunar Eclipse 2020: Would There Be An Effect Of Lunar Eclipse On Pregnant Ladies?

Parts of Asia and the Middle East had last witnessed a rare annual lunar eclipse on December 26, 2019. The Sun and the Moon are now again in sync and it will thus cause a partial lunar eclipse which will be visible from India. There will be around 4 eclipses which can be expected in 2020 and the 'Wolf Moon Eclipse’ will be the first of the four penumbral lunar eclipses.

The first lunar eclipse of the year will take place on January 10, and inevitably there are several myths around the topic that are cropping up. One such myth is that lunar eclipse is considered to be harmful to pregnant women.

Effect of lunar eclipse on pregnant ladies as believed by many

There are quite a few myths around the effect of lunar eclipse on pregnant ladies. Families often consider a lunar eclipse as a bad omen for soon-to-be mothers. It is because of this that usually, people do not consider it favourable for pregnant women to step out of the house during a lunar eclipse.

Some believe that pregnant ladies should remain indoors during an eclipse as the eclipse may prove to be a curse for the unborn child. Some also believe that a pregnant lady holding a knife or a sharp object may result in the child being born with a birthmark.

Does lunar eclipse affect pregnancy?

According to studies, there has been no concrete evidence to support the claim that there is any effect of a lunar eclipse on pregnant ladies.

Lunar eclipse 2020 - what to expect

The lunar eclipse, or chandra grahan, is expected to be visible on January 10 and 11 in Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia, and in some parts of the Americas. The lunar eclipse is expected to start from shortly after 10:30 PM on January 10. It is expected to end at around 2:40 AM on January 11.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock