Solar Eclipse December 2019: How Does It Affect The Sleep And The Dietary Patterns?

Solar Eclipse was visible in parts of India on December 26, 2019. The eclipse reportedly started by 8:17 AM and ended around 10:57 AM. As reported by leading news daily, some of the cities in India like Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Mangalore, and Kozhikode lie in the part of the annular eclipse. The percentage of obstruction of the sun varies from place to place. Over the years there have been many myths surrounding the topic. Check out whether and how the solar eclipse affects dietary and sleep patterns.

Can we sleep during Solar eclipse?

There is a myth that says that sleeping during a solar eclipse is strictly prohibited. Solar Eclipse causes daytime darkness, hence according to a study, the darkness has an effect on the sleep pattern. The study fails to explain if the reason is psychological or physical but the effect is clearly visible. The study says that there is no direct physical effect of the eclipse, however, there are a number of strange things that occur during the solar eclipse. It can be assumed that sleeping during a solar eclipse is hence frowned upon.

Can we eat during Solar eclipse?

It has been reported that eating during the eclipse is not advisable. A reputed website spoke to a senior doctor who stated that it is advisable to have any food two hours prior to eclipse or after the eclipse. She added that the absence of sunlight, causes the bacteria to get active, which could affect the nutritive profile of the food we consume. It can even prove detrimental for health. She also added that this is the same reason why it is said that one should avoid cooking during an eclipse. The doctor concluded by saying that alcohol, fermented foods, non-vegetarian foods as well as high protein foods are heavy and should hence be avoided.

Can we drink water during Solar eclipse?

The doctor suggested that since the bacterial action is aggravated, one must avoid drinking water altogether. However, she stated that if a person is sick, or pregnant or even a senior member they can consume boiled or lukewarm water with 8-10 drops of tulsi. Tulsi is known for having anti-bacterial qualities, which can prove beneficial. She also suggests sipping on tender coconut water to vitalise one's body with electrolytes and nutrients.

