NASA Says Asteroid Bigger Than Eiffel Tower Will Pass Earth; All You Need To Know

NASA's Asteroid Watch called Central for Near-Earth Object Studies has revealed that a huge asteroid, which is bigger than the size of Eiffel Tower, will pass Earth on February 1. Termed as 2016 CL136 measures 2016 CL136, as per the report. Also, experts say that the asteroid is expected to come 3.3 million miles from the Earth.

All that you need to know

Even though the year 2020 has ended but the threats that came with it are still here. Earlier in Januray, five asteroids passed through earth. Howeverm three posed a lower threat due to their small sizes, while the other two were said to be nearly half a kilometre wide. An asteroid can be perceived as a threat depending on its size and the speed at which it's approaching. In this case, 2021AJ was the smallest in size yet because of the speed that it was zooming in, the asteroid could manage to destroy an entire city.

Read: 5 Asteroids Heading Towards Earth On Jan 6 - Two Observed To Be The Size Of Eiffel Tower

On the 3rd of January, a similar occurrence was observed where a gigantic 220-meter asteroid the size of a Golden Gate Bridge passed by Earth at a whopping speed of 6.9 million kilometres per hour. According to NASA, several incidences with similar-sized asteroids in the frame pass by Earth a few times every year. However, they are not always noticeable unless they're directly heading towards the planet. The famous French Astrologer, Nostradamus had also predicted the same as many of his other accurate predictions.

Read: Heavy Asteroid Traffic To Pass By Earth On Inauguration Day In USA, Is It Special?

In November, a refrigerator-sized asteroid named 2018 VP1 passed by Earth at the speed of over 25,000 miles per hour. The asteroid, which was approximately 7-feet in diameter exploded in the Earth's atmosphere, creating a strewn field, where the rock breaks up into fragments and pieces are scattered all across the place above which it exploded. The number before the name of the asteroids signifies the year they were discovered in, for example, 2018 VP1 was identified in 2018 by the scientists.

Read: Harvard Professor Claims 'aliens' Visited Earth In 2017, Believes More Is On Its Way

Also Read: Human Settlements Possible Between Mars And Jupiter By 2026, Claims Finnish Scientist

(Image Credits: Pixabay)