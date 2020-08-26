Amazon's New World Shows 'failed To Authenticate With Persona'; Here's A Potential Fix

New World hosted a world premiere on Steam for all the players who have signed up for Beta, pre-order and other options. While the MMORPG Game has gained a significant amount of love, some players reported that there is a problem in which they failed to authenticate with Persona. This problem has been amongst the major issues listed by the players in the community forum of the New World.

Yesterday i.e. August 25, 202, New World released its beta for the premiere event. The new game has been making players go crazy with its incredible gaming experience and some unexpected features. The New World Blog mentions that they wanted "to make good on the promise made to pre-order customers that they would be playing New World on August 25th," and this is the reason why the developers provided this preview event. Never the less, the "failed to authenticate with Persona" is amongst the major issues which players have not found closer to.

A Twitter user expressed his emotions to this problem by saying, "No servers and I keep getting a 'Failed to authenticate with Persona' message. Retry just loops the message back and cancel closes the game... What is happening?"

@playnewworld No servers and I keep getting a "Failed to authenticate with Persona" message. Retry just loops the message back and cancel closes the game . . . What is happening? — DodoPlaystyle (@DodoPlaystyle) August 25, 2020

@playnewworld Its 12 pm and I'm getting a connection failed, failed to authenticate with Persona. ? What's does that mean — Chris V (@ElephantsForest) August 25, 2020

The Community Manager of Amazon's New World Forum said that the "The server crush has been real, but servers are now up and available. If you get a Persona Authentication issue please keep retrying. It will work eventually." However, many people are still not able to connect to the servers. This is why the Community Manager has asked everyone to shut down or restart and re-login to their Steam account and try again.

A user revealed in the forum that "after I linked my Steam account it started working, but it says no worlds available, this is Amazon we are talking about they own like half the worlds servers at this point, how is this happening."

Screenshots of Amazon's New World Forum

New World Beta servers

As per the guidelines mentioned in Steam instructions, Amazon's New World will have servers in the following regions:

North America East

North America West

Central Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

