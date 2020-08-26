'Black Myth: Wu Kong' Trailer Reveals An Incredible Gameplay Demo; Have A Look

Black Myth: Wu Kong's trailer is making the gaming community go crazy. The trailer was launched earlier this week, and it is already liked by many players. The trailer also revealed the gameplay demo with playable footage.

'Black Myth: Wu Kong' trailer released

Black Myth: Wu Kong, which is developed by Game Science, is based on an iconic Asian mythological text Journey to the West of the Monkey King. Players who have watched the trailer find the game quite interesting. This trailer revealed by the developers is 13-minute long, which gives the viewer an insight into what the game has to offer.

Also Read | New Nintendo Switch console to roll out next year with incredible upgrades

As soon as you hit the play button, the Black Myth: Wu Kong trailer reveals a strong and a detailed introduction through the game. The starts the journey where the creators have displayed the gameplay demo with playable footage which is from the pre-alfa build. This game based on the Monkey King/ Wu Kong and many of his abilities will leave you astonished, have a look.

Black Myth: Wu Kong trailer

A games industry analyst, Daniel Ahmad recently revealed in his tweets that Game Science confirmed the demo represented actual gameplay. Ahmad mentioned many important facts about Black Myth: Wu Kong that shed an interesting light on where the game is at. Take a look at his tweets here.

Also Read | What is Katana in Free Fire? What is the damage, accuracy & more?

Daniel Ahmad posted multiple tweets on the topic. He wrote in one tweet that "the studio released this trailer to show the world what they had worked on, recruit new staff who have a passion to work on the project, and to network better in the games industry".

He further added, "The CEO said later that he just wanted to create an honest trailer about where the project was at to show the world and recruit people, he did not expect to be showered with praise as an industry superstar or similar”.

2. The studio released this trailer to show the world what they had worked on, recruit new staff who have passion to work on the project, and to network better in the games industry.



3. They remain committed to creating a single player Action Adventure RPG with AAA standards. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

6. The CEO said later that he just wanted to create an honest trailer about where the project was at to show the world and recruit people, he did not expect to be showered with praise as an industry superstar or similar.



7. The team will now go back to work on the game more. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

Also Read | How to Active Pause in Flight Simulator 2020? Easy guide here

'Black Myth: Wu Kong' release date

As of now, the developers have not mentioned anything about the Black Myth: Wu Kong release date. There is no mention of it in the trailer nor in any of the interviews. However, players can surely expect that whenever the game is out, it will provide an interesting and awe-inspiring next-gen experience.

Also Read | When will you get the Tart Tycoon skin? Learn how to get the skin in #FreeFornite Cup