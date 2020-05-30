NASA SpaceX Rocket Launch Live Stream: Watch NASA Live Feed On YouTube And NASA TV

NASA took to its official social media accounts to announce its second attempt at the launch of SpaceX on Saturday, May 30, at 3:22 pm ET (7:22 pm UTC) that is 12.52 am in IST. The spacecraft has a mission to take the first-ever commercial, manned flight around two revolutions around the earth and later dock at the International Space Station, as per the official website of SpaceX. If you are wondering where to get NASA SpaceX rocket launch live stream, then find the answer here-

NASA SpaceX rocket launch live stream today

NASA’s collaboration with the commercial space tech company SpaceX is an awaited rocket launch project that is being observed by the world. Several channels and television networks are covering the event Live. If anyone is not using broadcast medium then they can follow online routes to catch up on the historic moment. The NASA and SpaceX launch is a first-ever private-sector space launch project with passengers or astronaut manned spacecraft.

Steps to understand NASA SpaceX rocket launch live stream today

Search for NASA’s official website.

Or head on to the link https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive

Scroll to the Video playing tab.

Click on the play button.

You can also watch the launch of SpaceX on NASA TV.

To do so, go on the search tab of your browser and type YouTube.

When it leads to the landing page search for NASA TV on the search bar of YouTube.

You will get several live thumbnails on the result page.

Click on NASA’s official channel.

You can also watch the event live on Hulu TV

Other channel options are Fubo TV and Sling TV

No fixed decision on launch today

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine revealed in a Twitter post that the May 30 launch will be only done after assessing the risk factors related to weather conditions on the day. He said that there are no final decisions made for Saturday. The administration is still overlooking the weather conditions suited for the launch. NASA and SpaceX are jointly monitoring the situation.

For the launch to happen on May 30, the US Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 50% chance of favourable conditions at launch time and on May 31 it has predicted a 60% chance of favourable conditions at launch time, according to NASA's official website.

