Pentagon UFO Department To Publicly Release Findings After Off-world Vehicle Found: Report

A Pentagon’s secretive UFO unit is reportedly set to make a few of its findings public after an ex-advisor gave a briefing stating that some unusual discoveries involving off-world vehicles that were not made on Earth have been kept in US government storage.

Pentagon's UFO department to give reports every six months

The news was reported by The New York Times where it mentioned that the unit will be providing updates to the US Senate’s Intelligence Committee on its unidentified research discoveries every six months. The department was publicly named as the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force just a year ago and was set in place of a UFO office which disbanded before 2017.

Astrophysicist Eric W. Davis, who previously worked on the Pentagon UFO program as a consultant, told The New York Times that he gave a brief about the off-world vehicle back in March. Davis added that he had also scrutinized some of the materials used in the vehicle and realised that it was something that they couldn’t create themselves. The acting Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Marco Rubio Marco also stated in a recent interview with CBS Miami that they have observed some unidentified vehicles flying over the military space at locations where the military exercises take place.

He added that if the vehicle is indeed off-world, it would still be better than seeing a technological advancement from the Chinese, Russians, or any of their adversary that would allow carrying out such activity. Marco also said that he is now focussed on finding out who was behind unidentified flying vehicles seen over their American bases.

He also explained that the technologies used in these vehicles could be a potential threat to national security as they don’t have these advancements at their own disposal. There have also been a series of military encounters with possible UFOs in the past couple of years. It gained more interest after a bunch of videos emerged online in 2017 which showed encounters with fast-moving objects including a famous “Tic Tac” which was said to defy all laws of physics.

Image credits: NY Times