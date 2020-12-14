Science In 2020: From Water On Moon To Subglacial Lakes On Mars, Most Incredible Findings

Even though the unprecedented situations in 2020 has made people across the world rethink all the simpler things in life such as dining out or standing in a congested road, the dreadful year failed to diminish the achievements of scientists. While the most famous question of this year remained, “When will the COVID-19 end?”, science is not only busy saving lives from the pandemic but also has aced in astronomical achievements among others.

From finding water trapped inside the moon’s sunlit surfaces to scientists claiming to have found ‘DNA’ preserved in 75 million-year-old dinosaur fossil, science was truly at its best with groundbreaking discoveries. These research papers elaborating on the new discoveries not only helped the people quarantined in their houses to learn more about astronomy but also contributed to digging up previously unearthed knowledge about the world.

1. NASA discovers water trapped inside moon's sunlit surfaces

In one of the most groundbreaking discoveries, NASA confirmed on October 31 that its Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has found water trapped inside the sunlit surface of the Moon. Confirming that there could be more water on the moon than previously thought of, NASA said, water is not limited to cold, shadowed lunar places but instead is distributed across the entire lunar surface.

2. Skull of 'cousin species' of Homo Erectus in South Africa

This year, Australian researchers even unearthed a two million-year-old skull in South Africa, a haul that could throw more light on human evolution. Researchers have concluded that the skull was that of a male Paranthropus robustus, a “cousin species” of the Homo erectus, a species thought to be direct ancestors of modern-day humans, BBC reported. Both the species lived together, however, the Paranthropus robustus perished fasted than their ‘cousins’.

3. Coral reef taller than the empire states building discovered

Scientists discovered a ‘massive’ coral reef that mesaured 500 metres at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, announced Schmidt Ocean Institute on October 26. It is considered to be taller than the Empire State Building, the Sydney Tower and the Petronas Twin Towers–the reef was discovered as a part Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor which is a 12-month exploration of the ocean surrounding Australia.

(R/V Falkor holding position on the outside of Ribbon Reef #5 as ROV SuBastian works its way up the shelf, working to reveal – for the first time – evidence into the origins of the Great Barrier Reef. Image Credits: Schmidtocean.org)

4. 'DNA' Found Preserved In 75 Million Years Old Dinosaur Fossils

Opening a whole new way of learning more about the dinosaurs, the researchers have reportedly discovered the DNA preserved in the skull fragments of Hypacrosaurus, a duck-billed herbivore from the Cretaceous period. The fossils date back to at least 75 million years ago. The tiny cluster of the specimen known as nestlings was found existing in circular structures, some linked together, while other floating apart on the bones of the herbivore species, confirmed reports.

5. NASA Spacecraft stows dust and rock samples from Asteroid Bennu

Meanwhile, NASA informed that its robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx was able to stow a rock and dust sample scooped up from the asteroid Bennu. In a press release on October 30, the US space agency said that the mission team spent nearly two days working around the clock to carry out the stowage procedure. The probe is on a mission to collect fragments that scientists hope will help unravel the origins of our solar system. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, "This achievement by OSIRIS-REx on behalf of NASA and the world has lifted our vision to the higher things we can achieve together, as teams and nations."

6. Water Existed On Mars Over 4 Billion Years Ago

A meteorite that was discovered in the Sahara desert in 2012 has revealed the presence of water on Mars over 4 billion years ago. The meteorite, that scientists had said was from Mars after a year of its discovery have confirmed the existence of water on the Red Planet prior to what was estimated before. A pair of meteorites were discovered eight years ago in North West Africa, 50 grams from one of which was taken by scientists for analysis.

7. ESA Finds 3 More Subglacial Lakes On Mars

MARSIS (Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding) in 2018 had discovered one underground reservoir on the planet, buried approximately about 1.5 km below the ice. Mars Express spacecraft of the European Space Agency (ESA) has recently discovered subglacial lakes in the south polar region of Mars. In total, three ponds of water have been found under the ice cover.

8. Scientists find a way for future Mars colonies to get oxygen, water

Scientists have found a way to supply fuel and oxygen on Mars if humans are able to establish a new colony on the red planet. A team from the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America published their research paper on the official website of the said university. According to this new study, the brine water of mars can be used to power the colonies in the future.

9. Oldest Material Ever Found On Earth

Scientists said on January 13 that a meteorite that crashed into the rural region of southeastern Australia in a fireball in 1969 contained the oldest material ever found on Earth. Analysis of the meteorite, done in 2020 revealed stardust that was formed between five to seven billion years ago. Scientists have revealed that it is known to be the oldest solid material ever found on Earth. According to the researchers, the 40 tiny dust grains were trapped inside the meteorite fragments which was retrieved around the town of Murchison in Victoria.

10. Whirring sound from Mars

NASA has a little treat for all the space buffs out there as it released an audio track of the sounds being picked up by the Perseverance Rover’s built-in microphone as it hurtles through interplanetary space towards Mars. Perseverance Rover, which is the first spacecraft to be rigged with an audio device, is aiming to land in Mars's Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. NASA shared the 60-second audio file, collected during an in-flight checkout of the camera and microphone system, on SoundCloud.

