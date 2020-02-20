Snake-inspired Step-climbing Robot Could Help In Better Disaster Response

In an attempt to make search and rescue operations more tech-savvy, scientists at John Hopkins University have recently developed a robot snake that mimics the reptile's movements in order to traverse obstacles. According to reports, the scientists that developed the robot hope that it will navigate treacherous terrains such as earthquake and flood-affected areas that may lead to better search and rescue.

Great application for disaster rescue operations

The robot can be of great use to search and rescue teams working at disaster sites. It can access small crevices and areas that would have previously been accessible and search for survivors, saving countless lives in the process. According to reports, scientists observed movement of snakes keenly and made a robot that can climb large steps nimbly just like them.

Speaking to media, Chen Li, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University in the US and a senior author of the research, claimed that snake was chosen as the subject of study because they are so adept at stably traversing obstacles in everyday life. The team at John Hopkins hopes that their robot will, in the future, be able to perfectly mimic the movements of the snake and make way through pieces of rubble and debris to carry out search and rescue operations.

The study was published in the Royal Society Open Science journal.

The researchers observed that the front and rear body of snakes wriggled back and forth on the horizontal steps like a wave while their middle body section remained stiff, hovering just so, to bridge the large step. The wriggling portions provided the snake stability and allowed it to climb obstacles without tipping over. According to the study, the robot snake they created is more stable than all other previous snake robots, all but one. The study further adds that the snake is still far more superior, but the results they have produced are promising for the future of the development of robots.

(Image Credit: Johns Hopkins University)

