Strawberry Moon In Hawaii 2020: All About The Lunar Eclipse That You Need To Know

A strawberry moon is a phenomenon that occurs when Earth's shadow blocks the sun's light which otherwise reflects off the moon. Strawberry moon, usually occurs in the month of June. In Europe, it is also known as the honey moon, the mead moon and the rose moon. The lunar eclipse 2020 is being dubbed as 'penumbral eclipse'. The strawberry moon in Hawaii 2020 in on June 5, 2020.

Strawberry moon in Hawaii 2020

According to reports, the strawberry moon in Hawaii will peak at 3:12 p.m. (Hawaiin time) on June 5, 2020, but it won't be visible until later in the evening. The moon is slated to appear full for about 3 days around this time, from early Thursday morning into early Sunday morning. The viewing conditions will remain according to weather and temperature in the area. However, for those in North America, the penumbral lunar eclipse won’t be visible.

A sweet full Moon to brighten dark nights. Today's full Moon is called Strawberry, Honey, or Mead.



For those in Africa, Asia, Europe, & Oceania, there is a penumbral lunar eclipse - part of the Moon passes through the outer part of Earth's shadow. https://t.co/0EebkABAA3 pic.twitter.com/5Ca7oMW4Kd — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) June 5, 2020

Lunar eclipse in Hawaii

The Lunar eclipse in Hawaii will be close to opposite the Sun that it will pass through part of the partial shadow of the Earth. It is called a partial penumbral eclipse of the Moon. The colour of the moon may appear pink or red when it is close to the horizon.

The tradition behind Strawberry Moon

The Indian names for the Full Moons in the 1930s were first published in The Maine Farmer's Almanac. According to this almanac, the full moon in the month of June or the last full moon of spring is known as the strawberry moon. The strawberry moon name is derived from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in northeastern North America. In Europe, the moon is also called the Mead Moon or the Honey Moon.

Reports suggest that it was around June end when honey was ripe and ready to be harvested from hives or from the wild, which made this the 'sweetest' Moon. In fact, the word 'honeymoon' traces back to at least the 1500s in Europe which is also connected to marriage nuptials. This had also given rise to the custom of marrying in June or because the 'Honey Moon' is the 'sweetest' moon of the year.

