Solar Eclipse Live Stream: How To Watch The Annular Solar Eclipse Online Today

The much-awaited view of the 'Ring of Fire' has been tingling many people with excitement. As this year's Annular Solar Eclipse will mark its presence as a necklace of pearls for around 30 seconds, it will be visible to many observers from several countries. The Solar Eclipse 2020 astronomical event is set for June 21, 2020, i.e. Sunday.

While the curiosity to experience such worldly beauty is creating a lot of hype, many people are wondering how and where to watch the Solar Eclipse Live Stream. If you are amongst the people who wants to experience the Solar Eclipse June 2020 at home, here is all you need to know about the Live Stream.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse Timings: When Does The Annular Solar Eclipse Start And End?

Annular Solar Eclipse Live Stream details and more

In several parts of the world such as the USA and Canada, the Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020 would not be visible. This is because the shape of the Earth is somewhat ellipsoid (which is generally considered as round or circular) so when one part of our planet experiences daylight, the other part is enjoying night time.

Also, due to the Coronavirus, many people in countries that have a view of the Solar eclipse would not be able to move outside to enjoy the view of the eclipse. However, if you are willing to watch the Live streaming of Solar Eclipse at your home conveniently, you can visit the TimeandDate.com and Slooh.com as they will be streaming the eclipse live on their YouTube. One can also follow the path of the eclipse using the NASA tracker.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse 2020 to take place on June 21 and will be visible from parts of north India

Annular Solar Eclipse timing

The eclipse begins: 9:15 AM IST i.e. 11:45 PM (Saturday) in Canada and the USA

Partial Eclipse begins: 10:10 AM IST i.e. 12:40 AM (Sunday) in Canada and the USA

Maximum or Greatest Phase of the Eclipse: 11:43 AM IST i.e. 02:13 AM (Sunday) in Canada and the USA

Percentage Obscuration of Sun by Moon: About 35%

Partial Eclipse ends at 1:26 PM IST i.e. 03:56 AM (Sunday) in Canada and the USA.

The total duration of the eclipse: 3h 16m

Magnitude: 0.345

Also Read | Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020: Date, timings, effects, and where to watch

All images are from Shutterstock

Also Read | COVID-19: Chennai-based scientist believes solar eclipse is linked to pandemic