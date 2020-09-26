Space Force OKs Used SpaceX Rockets For Upcoming GPS Satellite Launches

SpaceX has signed a new deal with US Space Force allowing reuse of rockets. Marking a first, Elon Musk signed a contract modification with the US Space Force allowing two upcoming GPS satellite launches to use Falcon 9 boosters with preflown first stages. According to space.com, this new deal would lead to saving of $53 million of the taxpayer’s money across two space flights.

'proud to leverage Falcon 9's benefit'

“SpaceX is proud to leverage Falcon 9's flight-proven benefits and capabilities for national security space launch missions," SpaceX president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell said in a statement emailed out by the Space Force.

Shotwell also appreciated the efforts of US Space Force and said that they were pleased to see the benefits of the technology. "Our extensive experience with reuse has allowed SpaceX to continually upgrade the fleet and save significant precious tax dollars on these launches," he added.

SpaceX regularly lands and reflies the first stages of Falcon 9, which is a two-stage to orbit medium-lift launch vehicle. However, this announcement marks another step in Space Force's growing acceptance of reusable-rocket technology. Previously, US’ Space and Missile system Centre(SMC) signed a contract modification with SpaceX allowing the company to land Falcon 9 first stages during GPS launches.

