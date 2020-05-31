Dragon's Docking Time With ISS: When Will The Spacex Starship Dock With ISS

SpaceX's Demo-2 mission has turned out to be a massive success as the Crew Dragon capsule safely carried the astronauts out of earth's atmosphere. The Falcon 9 rocket has also successfully landed on a barge named "Of Course I Still Love You". The Crew Dragon capsule is on its course to reach the International Space Station. The successful launch has led to the beginning of a 19-hour long journey to the International Space Station. Astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be spending between one and four months living as well as conducting research in the International Space Station (ISS).

ALSO READ | Trump 'hopes' For Successful 'take 2' Of SpaceX-NASA's Crew Dragon Launch

ALSO READ | NASA-SpaceX Launch: Hatch Of Crew Dragon Capsule Closes Ahead Of Schedule

When will Dragon dock with ISS?

If everything goes as planned, the SpaceX Dragon capsule will dock with the ISS on Sunday at 10:29 a.m. EDT (1429 GMT) to the Harmony module's International Docking Adapter. NASA is doing a 26-hour long coverage of the entire event. SpaceX Dragon launch coverage is also being done from the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. This will take viewers throughout the journey with the astronauts in the SpaceX dragon capsule until they arrive at the ISS. The astronauts are scheduled to sleep for 8 hours during the capsule's course to the ISS.

SpaceX was prompted to request for Tuesday, June 2, as an additional backup date for the launch from NASA as an arm of the American military named ‘The 45th Space Wing’, after it was predicted that there would be a 50% chance of the launch getting cancelled again due to bad weather conditions. This had already happened once before. However, this did not happen as the launch was successful.

ALSO READ | Tom Cruise, NASA And Space X's Film To Be Directed By Doug Liman

Falcon 9 booster has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship! pic.twitter.com/96Nd3vsrT2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 30, 2020

Crew Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage and is on its way to the International Space Station with @Astro_Behnken and @AstroDoug! Autonomous docking at the @Space_Station will occur at ~10:30 a.m. EDT tomorrow, May 31 pic.twitter.com/bSZ6yZP2bD — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 30, 2020

ALSO READ | NASA-SpaceX Launch: Will Weather Play A Spoilsport Again?

This launch is historic as it marks the first-ever launch of NASA’s astronauts on a commercial spacecraft which is the SpaceX Dragon. The first-ever launch of American astronauts into orbit from a U.S.-built vehicle from America was in 2011. Since then, the US space shuttles retired and NASA crew members have been launching aboard through the Russian Soyuz capsules from a launchpad in Kazakhstan. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the historic launch site from which the crew of Apollo 11 left for the moon, pad 39A. The launch was seamless given that unsuitable weather conditions were a primary concern among the experts.