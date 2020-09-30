SpaceX Launch Tonight: Check Out The Launch Time And Live Stream Details; Read More

SpaceX is undoubtedly amongst the most popular private space agencies in the world. In its quest to enter into the broadband service, the SpaceX Starlink mission keeps launching one rocket after another, however, last time SpaceX had to postpone its launch from September 28 to September 30. Many people are thus wondering "is there a SpaceX launch tonight?" Here are details of the next SpaceX launch schedule for you.

Is there a SpaceX launch tonight?

SpaceX is all set to launch the Falcon 9 rocket yet again after a 2-day long delay. Without resting any longer, the company is making its thirteenth Falcon 9 launch. The changed SpaceX launch is scheduled for Wednesday (today), that is September 30, 2020. The rocket will endure Starlink satellites that are going to add up in the already existing SpaceX Starlink satellites.

These new satellites launched by the American company are equipped with a new deployable sun visor system which is created to block reflections of sunlight off of their antenna surfaces. This is the reason why they are denoted as "Astronomy-friendly satellites".

Also Read | Google and Paytm news: Paytm's Cashback feature back on app for IPL 2020

Monday's SpaceX launch time

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, September 30 at 10:22 AM EDT, 14:22 UTC i.e. 7:52 PM IST, for the launch of its thirteenth Starlink mission, which will launch 60 Starlink satellites to orbit. Falcon 9 will lift off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Also Read | Maxed out Mac Pro costs â‚¹60.71 lakh; See on Apple online store's most expensive product

SpaceX Starship Falcon 9 launch live stream details

The SpaceX Starship Falcon 9 rocket launch mission of September 30 will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of SpaceX. Apart from this, Musk's organisation will also Live Stream the launch on its official website i.e. Space.com. Also, if you would like to receive updates on Starlink news and service availability in your area, please visit starlink.com.

Also Read | Google Meet calls will be limited to 60 minutes after Sept 30; Reports

Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported the launch of Crew Dragon’s first flight to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts on board and the ANASIS-II mission. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. One of Falcon 9’s fairing halves supported two previous Starlink launches. The Starlink satellites will deploy approximately 1 hour and 1 minute after liftoff.

All images/ Promo Image from Shutterstock

Also Read | Google vs Joker Malware: Google removes 17 more apps from Play Store; total now at 1723