Google And Paytm News: Paytm's Cashback Feature Back On App For IPL 2020

Paytm was temporarily banned from Google Play Store reportedly because of the cashback scheme on its platform. However, the organisation has come up with a blog post that says it is going to bring back the Dream 11 IPL 2020 cashback scheme. So, users will now be able to get the benefits of this offer with a new revision on the cashback scheme.

Also Read | Google Meet calls will be limited to 60 minutes after Sept 30; Reports

Paytm is back with Dream 11 IPL 2020 cashback offer

Paytm is back on Play Store with a new revised offer for the Dream 11 IPL 2020 cashback scheme it had been running before the ban. It all happened on September 18, 2020, when Google India temporarily removed the Paytm app from the Android Play Store claiming that the organisation had violated its guidelines on gambling for app developers.

Image ~ Paytm Blog

Also Read | Maxed out Mac Pro costs â‚¹60.71 lakh; See on Apple online store's most expensive product

The blog post by Paytm said:

“While we remain firm in our stance on the action taken by Google, we have made a few changes to our promotions so that our cricket celebrations with you continue uninterrupted. The essence of ‘Paytm Cricket League’ remains the same you get surprise Cricket Player Stickers on each transaction and earn cashback on collecting them!"

Google India is against the integration of real-money gaming apps or websites into Paytm’s main app. This is the reason why Paytm’s fantasy sports app, Paytm First Games was also removed from the Android Play Store, the same day. Nevertheless, Paytm has brought back this UPI-led cashback scheme to its app.

Also Read | What to expect on Amazon Prime Day 2020? When will the sale start?

On Monday, Paytm on its official blog said,

“Our users can be assured that Paytm has never been involved in anything that can be considered betting or gambling. We believe that such arbitrary actions and accusatory labelling go against the laws of our country and acceptable norms of fair competition by arbitrarily depriving our users of innovative services."

The company also explained the scheme in its official blog, saying that ‘Paytm Cricket League’ cashback will give users with ‘Paytm Cricket player stickers’, and add them to their album on the Paytm app. Once the users have completed the milestones, Paytm users will be eligible to get cashback up to â‚¹1000.

Recharge, Pay Bills or do Money Transfers on your Paytm App to get Cricket Player Cards.

Collect as many playing cards as possible, and add them to your Paytm Cricket Album.

Complete player card related milestones to get cashback up to Rs. 1,000.

Also Read | Google vs Joker Malware: Google removes 17 more apps from Play Store; total now at 1723

Image credit: Shutterstock