Strawberry Moon In Houston 2020: All About The Time Of Lunar Eclipse 2020 In Houston

The entire world will soon experience a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, which is being called the 'Strawberry Moon'. This moon will be visible in both the Western and Eastern hemisphere. This Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will occur tonight on June 05, 2020. The first Penumbral Lunar eclipse of this year was witnessed on January 10, 2020. If you want to know when the Lunar Eclipse / Strawberry Moon in Houston time, then read ahead to find out.

Lunar eclipse in Houston time

Also Read | Strawberry Moon In Ohio 2020: Here Is The Strawberry Moon In Ohio Time

The Strawberry moon in Houston, Texas, will be seen today on June 5, 2020. According to The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Strawberry moon will be visible in Houston at 2:12 pm Central Standard Time (CST). This Strawberry moon is not actually pink in colour. This special full moon is brighter in the west than it is in the east.

Strawberry moon in Houston 2020

The special full moon that occurs in the month of June is called the 'Strawberry moon' in the United States. In Europe, this 'Strawberry moon' is also known as the Honey Moon or the Rose Moon. The name strawberry moon was first used by a farmer’s Almanac in the early 1930s. While the Strawberry moon should be visible in the state of Texas, the moon might be obstructed by poor weather or clouds.

Also Read | Strawberry Moon Canada Sightings & Time; Find Out Why The Full Moon Is Called Strawberry

Strawberry moon June 2020

According to Native American stories, May is the month when the wild strawberries start growing. Which is why the month of June is the month of strawberry harvest. This is the reason why the full moon in June is called the 'Strawberry moon'. In Europe, this moon coincides with the timing of Rose blooms and is hence called the 'Rose Moon'.

Lunar eclipse 2020

Also Read | Strawberry Moon In New York 2020: All About The Time Of Lunar Eclipse 2020 In New York

A penumbral lunar eclipse is a special eclipse that is not as powerful as a total lunar eclipse. When the Earth obstructs the sun's light on the moon, a lunar eclipse occurs worldwide. During the penumbral lunar eclipse, the Earth is coming between the moon and the sun but it is not completely obstructing the sun's rays. The eclipse that will be observed today, on June 05, 2020, and tomorrow, on June 06, 2020, will be a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Also Read | What Time Will The Lunar Eclipse Or Strawberry Moon Be Visible In California?