Strawberry Moon In New Jersey 2020: Here Are All The Details You Need To Know About It

Space and astronomy livers all over the world eagerly wait for phenomenons like lunar eclipses. The world will witness the Lunar eclipse 2020 which will also be known as Strawberry moon on June 5, 2020. The first Lunar eclipse 2020 took place on January 10, 2020, after that, this is the second lunar eclipse of 2020. A lot of people are wondering about Strawberry moon in New Jersey and Strawberry moon in New Jersey time. Here are the details about the lunar eclipse in New Jersey time.

Strawberry moon in New Jersey

The Strawberry moon in New Jersey 2020 will be seen on June 5, 2020. The strawberry moon in New Jersey will be at its peak in beauty is 3.12 PM EDT. NASA has confirmed that Strawberry moon in New Jersey 2020 will be happening at 3.12 PM EDT on June 5, 2020. Strawberry moon June 2020 will be seen in and around New Jersey and the US but the penumbral lunar eclipse might not be visible in New Jersey and the US.

Strawberry moon in New Jersey 2020

People will be able to see the Strawberry moon in New Jersey 2020. The full moon of June is known as Strawberry moon. The name strawberry moon finds its origin as early as the 1930s when it was first published in a farmer’s almanac. The native American tribe named it as Strawberry moon as it typically occurs strawberries begin to ripe. In Europe, this kind of a lunar eclipse is also called Honey Moon, Mead Moon, or a Rose Moon.

Strawberry moon June 2020 and penumbral lunar eclipse

There are a total of three types of lunar eclipses, total, partial and penumbral. The Lunar eclipse that will be observed today on June 5, 2020, is a penumbral lunar eclipse which is the weakest in three. It is difficult to distinguish between a full moon and a penumbral lunar eclipse for the naked eye as it only slightly darkens the moon.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth obstructs the sun's light by coming between the sun and the moon thus obstructing the sun's light. The next penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 will take place around July 5, 2020, and then around November 30, 2020.