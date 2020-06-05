Strawberry Moon Eclipse 2020 In Toronto Time: Here's When People In Canada Can See It

Eclipses are one among the literally countless fascinating phenomena that happen in space. People who love to watch eclipses eagerly wait for solar and lunar eclipses which come about multiple times a year. The world will witness the Lunar eclipse 2020 or Strawberry moon on June 5, 2020.

The first Lunar eclipse 2020 happened on January 10, 2020. This is the second lunar eclipse of 2020. This lunar eclipse is also known as the 'Strawberry Moon' eclipse, a name not related to the hue the Moon will take, rather an old naming convention regarding how this time of year has traditionally been when strawberries are harvested in the parts that grow them. Search trends indicate that a lot of people are wondering about the Strawberry moon eclipse in Toronto and the time that the Strawberry moon eclipse will be visible in Toronto time. Here are the details about the lunar eclipse in Toronto time.

Strawberry moon in Toronto time

The Strawberry moon eclipse 2020 in Toronto will be seen on June 5, 2020. The time in Toronto when the Moon will be at its spectacular best is 3.12 PM EDT. While it will be visible in Toronto the penumbral lunar eclipse might not be visible in - say Ohio - and some other parts of the US.

Strawberry moon 2020

The name Strawberry moon has its roots as early as the 1930s as it was first published in a farmer’s almanac in that decade. A native American tribe named it as Strawberry moon as it typically occurs during harvesting season of the fruit. It is also called as Rose Moon in Europe because of its arrival coincides with the blooming season of rose flowers.

Strawberry moon June 2020 and penumbral lunar eclipse

There are a total of three types of lunar eclipses: total, partial and penumbral. A penumbral lunar eclipse is generally subtler than a total lunar eclipse. The Lunar eclipse that will be observed today on June 5, 2020, is a penumbral lunar eclipse. It is the weakest of all Lunar eclipses. It is difficult to distinguish between a full moon and a penumbral lunar eclipse as it only darkens the moon a little bit. A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth obstructs the sun's light by aligning in the middle of the sun and the moon. During the Lunar eclipse, the earth is moving between the sun and moon which obstructs the sunlight reflected by the moon. The next penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020 will take place around July 5, 2020, and then around November 30, 2020