Summer Solstice 2020 Time In UK; Read When The Longest Day Of The Year Begins

The summer solstice is an annual event where the day is comparatively longer than any other day in the whole year. The solstices are generally the opposites on the two sides of the equator. For example, the summer solstice in the southern hemisphere is winter on the other side, that is in the northern hemisphere, and reverse every time.

June 20, 2020, marks the Summer Solstice for some countries in the Northern Hemisphere. The day will is of traditional importance in many parts around the world. Summer Solstice in the UK will have a slight difference from other countries in the Northern Hemisphere.

Summer Solstice 2020 time in the UK

Summer Solstice for the UK which lies in the Northern Hemisphere will start on Saturday, June 20, by 10:43 pm as per reports, this is according to the Eastern Daylight time. The Northern Hemisphere is going to witness the longest day of the year. At the same time, Southern Hemisphere will only flow into the winter season.

Summer solstice 2020 characteristics

The celestial event is not actively visible to the eye nor can it be felt. The Summer solstice is different from an eclipse of a full moon; it is mostly a change calculated by humans as per reports. Furthermore, the span of the day is slightly changed. Though the feeling of summer begins in the early days of May, the length of the day is different.

During the solstice, the sun will be observed over the Tropic of Cancer at a latitude of 23.5 degrees in the north and in the Pacific Ocean almost 817 miles or 1314 kilometres away in the east-northeast direction from Honolulu. The sun will be at its maximum height away from the earth during this point as per reports. The temperature rises but is mostly unnoticed by humans as per reports.

Traditional importance across the Northern Hemisphere

The day marks a new beginning in Swedish culture. While in some countries it marks fertility and sensuality. In Greece, Pagan rites start around individuals. In India, people tend to do Yoga and follow physical fitness. In eastern Europe, the day falls together with Ivan Kupala Day. The day is linked with romance and sensual desires, as per many media portals.

Promo Image Credit: Shutterstock