Summer Stonehenge Live Stream: Where And When To Watch Stonehenge Summer Solstice 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year, people will not be able to enjoy the summer solstice at Stonehenge. Therefore, it will be available to watch online to mark the official start of summertime. Here is how you can watch the sunrise online and other ways to mark the longest day of the year.

How to watch the summer Stonehenge live stream

The year 2020 would have marked the 20th anniversary of the peaceful midsummer gathering. But due to coronavirus, there will be no gathering. However, you can still enjoy the summer solstice and watch it online getting streamed online as well as on social media. There are several organisations that have made an effort to host a virtual event and give their followers a taste of summer solstice from the comforts of their homes.

A statement on the Stonehenge 2020 festival website states:

“Let’s gather for the Solstice sunrise around our own homemade Clonehenges – made of bricks, loo rolls, baked bean tins or whatever.”

Stay home and watch the summer solstice sunset live from Stonehenge! ☀️ https://t.co/vkq7MlvaoI — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) June 19, 2020

Where to watch summer Stonehenge live stream?

You could tune in to the English Heritage’ Facebook page.

Glastonbury would be hosting a virtual event on Sunday, June 21st. They will stream live the Summer Solstice sunrise from 04.30 BST (03.30 GMT) so the sunrise at 04.55 BST (03.55 GMT) can be captured.

You can be a part of the Wonderland Summer Solstice festival through its Facebook page and on Zoom app. You can tune in from June 19 to June 21 and take part in wild craft workshops, ecstatic dance, mediation and much more.

In addition to these, as part of a virtual edition of Midsummer Festival for the year 2020, open air performances will be broadcasted live on June 20th. It will be from a variety of settings across the West Midlands.

Moreover, there are all-night online solstice discos, band nights and yoga classes available. It is being done as the Solstice coincides with the international yoga day that falls on June 21.

Some interesting facts about Summer Solstice

The duration of sunlight that will fall in the Northern Hemisphere during the Summer Solstice 2020 will last for 15 hours. However, contrary to what most people believe, the Summer Solstice does not merge with the early sunrise or the late sunset. The earliest sunrise occurred on June 14, 2020. While the latest sunset will not be occurring till June 27, 2020. The day is primarily cherished by people admiring and basking in the beauty of the sky and nature. People can see a variety of colours and hues in the sky due to the Solstice.

