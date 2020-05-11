Had The Moon Vanished Back In 1100? Scientists Reveal The Reason

As per various reports, almost a millennium ago, sudden turbulence was experienced on the surface of the earth. Giant clouds of particles rich in sulphur flowed through the stratosphere which turned the skies dark for months, maybe even years before they ultimately fell down to the earth. The event has been confirmed to have happened as a number of researchers through the years have drilled ice cores and collected samples and found samples of trapped sulphur aerosols which form due to volcanic eruptions. Now, it is revealed that this ecological activity was responsible for the moon to disappear for months at stretch during 1100 CE.

Also read: Jupiter, Moon, and Saturn to align together for a rare astronomical occurrence on May 12

Did the moon disappear for months in 1100?

As per a research conducted by the scientists at the University of Geneva, Switzerland, a combination of sulphur, volcanic ash and cold weather led to the moon vanishing for months during 1100 CE. The study has been titled 'Climatic and societal impacts of 'Forgotten' cluster of volcanic eruptions in 1108-1100 CS'. It evidently stands true to its name as it gives a deep insight as to what the volcanic eruption in that Millenium led to.

Also read: 'Super Flower Moon': Netizens share their pictures & reactions on the dazzling lunar show

Image courtesy - Alexis Antonio on Unsplash

The findings in the recent study do not qualify to become concrete evidence for the moon going dark for months in 1100, but it does give away some evidence about the same. Researchers looked into medieval records which described dark lunar eclipses during that time. In one of the reports, it was stated that the lunar eclipses were affected due to the volcanic activity.

Also read: NASA uncovers alluring 'chaos terrain' in its quest to find ocean on Jupiter's moon Europa

Lunar phenomenons have been recorded evidence since centuries. The history of lunar eclipses have currently showcased the history of the earth accurately and is reportedly being used to do so yet again. It is not sure whether the reason behind the moon going dark for months had anything to do with the volcanic ashes and sulphur in the atmosphere, but the study has reportedly made many scientists around the world curious about the history of the moon in relation to the Earth.

Also read: NASA to laser check Moon's darkest craters for signs of water before Artemis mission

Also read: 'Himalayas visible from Punjab,' says Leonardo DiCaprio; netizens say 'so is the moon'