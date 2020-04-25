'Himalayas Visible From Punjab,' Says Leonardo DiCaprio; Netizens Say 'so Is The Moon'

The Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio's philanthropy has always been the talk of the town, and his social media handles prove it too. The Revenant actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share the news that people in Punjab can see the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas from almost 125 miles away after the pollution levels have majorly dropped due to the nation lockdown.

However, soon after Leonardo's post, a lot of hilarious memes started flooding on Twitter regarding the same wherein Twitterati gave the Hollywood actor's post a humorous twist. Later, several users on Twitter started sharing exaggerated pictures of the things and places they could see from their cities due to depletion in air pollution with the hashtag '#natureishealing'.

Check out some of the lockdown memes by Twitterati on India's decreasing pollution levels

Because of no pollution, I can see Eiffel Tower from Indore today. Nature is healing.🤗😇😍 pic.twitter.com/uSOCo0b2OG — Anurag Verma (@Anu_224) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see this statue from shimla today. Wtf pic.twitter.com/Ch71ROkWS2 — Quarantined A (@Akshat415) April 5, 2020

due to less pollution caused by the standstill of industry across the world, the solar system is visible from the earth !!! #coronavirus #WeAreTheVirus pic.twitter.com/muhgG1RMVd — 🧶 (@twennysummin) April 6, 2020

Because of less pollution, I can see Burj Khalifa from Ghaziabad today. Nature is healing.#natureishealing pic.twitter.com/PC5CFP0UCK — Shashvat (@shashvatrai) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution today, I can see Neil Armstrong's foot print on moon from Bangalore. #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/wNa5rr8R2f — abhishek singh (@_tech_savvy) April 6, 2020

Because of less air pollution you can now see Australia from Kathmandu!#pollutionfree #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/gONQ8EmmUq — Ketan (@Keolinska) April 5, 2020

(Image credit: Leonardo DiCaprio Instagram)

