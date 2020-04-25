'Himalayas Visible From Punjab,' Says Leonardo DiCaprio; Netizens Say 'so Is The Moon'

The Himalayas could be seen from Punjab, said Leonardo Di Caprio. Later, Twitterati gave it a hilarious twist by sharing memes of what they saw from their city

himalayas

The Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio's philanthropy has always been the talk of the town, and his social media handles prove it too. The Revenant actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share the news that people in Punjab can see the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas from almost 125 miles away after the pollution levels have majorly dropped due to the nation lockdown.

However, soon after Leonardo's post, a lot of hilarious memes started flooding on Twitter regarding the same wherein Twitterati gave the Hollywood actor's post a humorous twist. Later, several users on Twitter started sharing exaggerated pictures of the things and places they could see from their cities due to depletion in air pollution with the hashtag '#natureishealing'.

Check out some of the lockdown memes by Twitterati on India's decreasing pollution levels

