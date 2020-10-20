After Extricating Leh's Geotag From 'China', Twitter Glosses Over Article 370's Abrogation

Microblogging site Twitter on Monday said that teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the geotag issue, a day after it landed in a controversy as the location tag in a live broadcast showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China. National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale who brought the lapse to Twitter's attention on Tuesday said, "You (Twitter) are still getting it wrong."

'You are still getting it wrong'

Nitin Gokhale shared a screenshot and wrote in a tweet that Leh airport is shown in Jammu and Kashmir. "See my live broadcast. Leh for your information is in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Or is it your case that the reorganisation done last year is illegal? See attached screenshot," he said.

You are still getting it wrong @Twitter @TwitterSupport @TwitterIndia Leh airport is shown in Jammu and Kashmir! See my live broadcast. Leh fyi is in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Or is it your case that the reorganisation done last year is illegal? See attached screenshot pic.twitter.com/cIOo5cjER9 — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) October 20, 2020

"We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue," said Pallavi Walia, Policy Communications, Twitter India in a statement. Gokhale said that he would have liked an "apology/acknowledgement" that it was a mistake.

Reposting: Meanwhile this is Twitter’s response to the geo tagging issue. Would have liked an apology/acknowledgement that it was a mistake. Will test it again today pic.twitter.com/GP9z2x8kA9 — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) October 20, 2020

On Sunday, Nitin Gokhale who was live on Twitter near Leh airport noticed that his location was displaying as 'Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China'. This anomaly was raised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) chairman Kanchan Gupta to Twitter India, stating that it was not an 'isolated incident', but that several netizens who were logging online faced the same issue.

READ | Netizens come down heavily on Twitter after it shows Leh as part of China

READ | Twitter terms displaying Leh in 'J&K, People's Republic Of China' as 'technical issue'

'But US Big Tech is above the law?'

Taking to Twitter, Gokhale narrated, "This morning, I was live on Twitter along with Rohit Pandita to apprise people of my journey to Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh via a new road. After we finished our broadcast, to our horror, we found that the location we had put of our location of the War Memorial, Hall of Fame - a famous landmark in Leh came as Jammu and Kashmir, the People's Republic of China. I apprised Twitter by tagging them, expecting them to take action, but except for anger from people of India, nothing happened."

So @Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of People's Republic of #China . If this is not a violation of #India laws, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law? @nitingokhale @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/euelMvCxTy — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) October 18, 2020

READ | 'India won't allow plot against Republic': Huge support on Twitter as conspiracy unravels

READ | SHOCKING: Twitter shows India's Leh in 'Jammu-Kashmir, People's Republic of China'