'Another All Time High': Musk Reveals Twitter Added 1.6mn Daily Active Users Last Week

The new Twitter CEO Elon Musk has uploaded data on Twitter showcasing that Twitter is witnessing a rise in the number of its daily users. Twitter has added 1.6 million daily users over the past week, which is apparently an all time high. The number of daily users went up from 212.4 million users to 213.8 million users.

Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high pic.twitter.com/Si3cRYnvyD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

Twitter has often been criticised for being a slow platform, with a lot of glitches and delays. Elon Musk has said that Twitter is currently working to ensure the speed of its platform increases in areas outside Western Europe, Northern America and Japan, which will lead to further increase in the number of active daily users. In reply to the Twitter CEO's post, a user asked how many daily active users YouTube has, to which Musk replied "Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators …".

Musk wants Twitter to compete with Youtube?

As of now, it is not clear if Musk wants Twitter to compete with TikTok, in the short form video space or with Youtube, which occupies the market share in long form videos. Musk added that he is working on something that will allow people to monetise written content as well. A Canadian Clinical Psychologist named Jordan Peterson, whose account was banned by Twitter and later reinstated by Musk, said that, "Legacy news says: that means you're failing".

Yeah umm … that is definitely not the reason it failed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

So you say “mainstream media” is biased?



Hmm, will have to fact-check that with mainstream media.



Nope, they say everything is cool! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Peterson's statement is true as numerous publications claimed that the platform was going to malfunction because numerous people are leaving the company and without the necessary work they do, the platform will collapse. Musk is stating that the opposite has happened. According to him, the fact that daily user numbers are going up and the platform is not malfunctioning, is proof that the decisions he took are correct. Musk has often criticised American mainstream media for their quality of reporting. Musk and people close to him in the past have said that Twitter is bloated with too many people who don't contribute.