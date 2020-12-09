Dalgona Coffee To #MeAt20: Which Of These 10 Viral 2020 Trends Got You Hooked In Lockdown?

Life on Earth has been different in just about every way this year because of the Covid pandemic. Given the lifestyle changes that have been necessitated, it's probably a profitable line of inquiry to know exactly what humans did to keep themselves busy, particularly all the creative challenges and viral trends that gave us an opportunity to explore new hobbies and also watch others do what they love.

From the #DalgonaCoffee challenge and #GestureChallenge to discovering new apps and games, including Ludo King and Houseparty, this year netizens did things they probably wouldn't have done otherwise to keep themselves busy, engaged, connected and entertained through the lockdown. Here's a list:

1. Dalgona Coffee

While the world was being forced to self-quarantine in order to avert a full-blown explosion of coronavirus pandemic, Dalgona Coffee became one of the most tangible and deliciously consumable trends. Overnight, it felt like the foamy coffee had taken over social media. Netizens around the globe were quick to jump on this trend, however, they later found that it took quite an effort to make the coffee without an electric whisk.

2. Safe hand challenge

In the wake of the novel coronavirus affecting people all around the world, several Internet users spelt out a challenge in order to spread awareness about the virus outbreak and how to prevent it. People around the globe stressed on washing one’s hands regularly alongside using hand sanitizer. The World Hand Organisation (WHO) had launched the social media campaign #SafeHands challenge in an attempt to urge people to practice hygienic hand washing techniques to tackle the virus. Celebrities, including Hima Das, Sachin Tendulkar and others, had participated in the viral trend.

READ: Twitter Releases Most Tweeted Emojis In India During The Year 2020, Take A Look

3. #GestureChallenge

From Jonas Brothers to Jacqueline Fernandes, celebrities around the globe took part in this “simple” challenge. Back in March, the Gesture Challenge was the new filter task on Instagram that one could enjoy at home and also send to other friends. It is easy and requires minimal efforts. The challenge became a way to kill time during the coronavirus lockdown. According to several videos, to successfully complete the gesture challenge on Instagram, one has to mirror the emoji for which they will be given six seconds. If one fails at the first attempt then the person has to do it again until the challenge is complete.

4. Stay at home challenge/ Toilet paper challenge

The pandemic also brought sporting events to a halt. Amid this, in a bid to pass their spare time, players around the globe started a new challenge on social media site which goes by the name of the ‘Stay At Home Challenge’. According to the trend, the player has to juggle a toilet paper roll and then nominate other players to do the Stay At Home Challenge. The motive behind the Stay At Home Challenge was to spread awareness amongst the fans to stay at home until the situation relating to the coronavirus outbreak is stabilised. Palmeiras and Brazil midfielder Felipe Melo also took part in the viral trend, among many others..

5. Quarantine travel challenge

With millions of people under lockdown, nations took steps to break the transmission chain and stop the spread of the virus. The lockdown and home quarantine had led to people thinking about travelling and inspired them to take up the 'Quarantine travel Challenge' which required them to post pictures of their desired travel destination or mode of travel.

READ: Viral Video Shows Cats Doing Parkour Act In An Impeccable Sync, Internet Amazed | Watch

6. #MeAt20 challenge

Unlike many challenges that require tagging and nomination to participate in, the ‘When I was 20 challenge’ is just what the name suggests. Many Twitter users were looking back on their younger days with the help of this challenge. Netizens came up with funny captions, however, they also reminisced the ‘golden age’ of youth. 'When I was 20 challenge' is a viral challenge almost all around the globe. Showing active participation in the trend, Ali Fazal also took a trip down the memory lane and revisited his school days by sharing a picture where he can be seen posing with his gang of friends.

Thats me at 20! With the Doscos!! Revisiting school. pic.twitter.com/UVG8SPoPh7 — Ali Fazal M / Ù…ÛŒØ± Ø¹Ù„ÛŒ ÙØ¶Ù„ / à¤…à¤²à¥€ (@alifazal9) April 18, 2020

7. Have Your Ever Bingo Challenge

In 'Have Your Ever Bingo' Challenge, social media users compared their life events. The participants use a template to fill in everything they have done or they have not done in their lives. From your choice of beverage, city, to behaviour, it has everything. They tick-mark the things and incidents that are common and have happened with them to date.

They nominate a few people among their relatives, friends or colleagues to take part in this challenge by tagging them. After this, they post the stories on their Instagram and other social media platforms. While some people are doing just for the sake of fun and rejoice the game, others are accepting the 'Have You Ever Bingo' Challenge shared with them.

READ: ISS Shares Images Of Full Moon As Seen From 240 Miles Above Earth, Pictures Go Viral

8. Cooking during quarantine

This trend may not be a challenge, however, amid the pandemic several internet users took social media platforms to share their quick recipes which helped keep them full and happy, and not 'Hangry' (Hungry + Angry). From baking cakes to satiating the desire for roadside chaat by making it at home, netizens posted all their endeavours as they sharpened their cooking skills. People shared videos and GIFs showcasing how their zeal to learn cooking during the time of self-isolation, and sometimes this backfired, which led to another trend as to how their delicious food would eventually be turned out to be barely edible.

9 Houseparty, Zoom and other meeting apps

Unable to leave the confines of their homes, a number of people turned to apps in an effort to get their work done while, and also in an effort to virtually catch up with their friends, near and far, new and old. Houseparty is one such app that had started to become the de facto way of communicating with people during such times. While it is a video chat app that has been around for a few years now, with the increase in the number of people staying at home, the app has surged to the top of the social networking charts over the past few weeks and was also trending at the Number 1 spot on the Google Play Store. Surprisingly, it has also managed to surpass the popularity of the Zoom app which has become synonymous with WFH or Work From Home.

(Image: Houseparty)

READ: Video Of Nigella Lawson's 'Microwave' Pronunciation Leaves Netizens In Splits; Check Out

10. Ludo King

Ludo King is an Indian game app. It has been developed by an Indian company named Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd. Owned by Vikash Jaiswal. It became the most downloaded app in India in March 2020 and celebrities including Saina Nehwal also flaunted their skills at it on Instagram. The game is a virtual version of the classic board game Ludo.