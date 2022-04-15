Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid LIVE: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Says Musk 'can't Change Culture'

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP/Unsplash
After the world noted billionaire Elon Musk's association with Twitter after the former's huge investment in the micro-blogging site, the Tesla founder has been accused of breaching laws while acquiring Twitter's shares. Musk's Twitter stock purchase took a whole new twist with the filing of a lawsuit charging him with breaches of compliance; it maintained that he purposefully and illegally delayed the process to disclose his stake in the social media giant so he could buy more shares at a lower rate.
The lawsuit comes to the fore after Twitter declared that Musk had been appointed to its board while CEO Parag Agrawal affirmed and welcomed the association. Musk has utilized nearly USD 2.6 billion on Twitter stock which is the largest individual fortune in the world, as per the news agency Associated Press.
The complaint against Musk is taken up before the New York Federal Court and accused Musk of violating a regulatory deadline to reveal that he had already acquired a stake of at least 5%.
[Credit: AP]
Read full report here
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal who has declined to discuss the intrinsic details of Elon Musk's offer to purchase the 100% shares has stated that the board was considering the proposal, but added that Musk "cannot change" the strong culture of the company aimed at protecting its users, a WSJ report revealed citing the sources that heard the remarks at the company. Diversity is core to the company's identity, Agrawal emphasized when asked about Tesla's treatment of minority employees. He was hinting at Musk who was sued in February by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for alleged racial discrimination at Tesla.
Micro-blogging platform Twitter will evaluate tech billionaire Elon Musk's $43 billion offer. The social media company has responded to the Tesla CEO's "unsolicited, non-binding" offer and has agreed to look into it. Taking the world and the micro-blogging platform by surprise, Elon Musk made a massive offer to the company, proposing to buy it out for about $43 billion.
"Twitter's board will evaluate an "unsolicited, non-binding" offer from Tesla chief Elon Musk to acquire the social media company", Twitter said.
The offer was announced by Musk at the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, April 14. Confirming the same on Twitter, the Tesla CEO shared the link to his offer and wrote: "I made an offer." Musk has offered to pay $54.20 per share in cash which is a 54% premium of the closing price on January 28 and a 38% premium to the closing price on April 1.
Read full report here
After reports emerged that Twitter's board of directors wasn't happy with Elon Musk’s offer to buy all shares in the company for $43 billion, Musk polled his Twitter followers with a prompt and a suggestion: “Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board”.
Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
Will endeavor to keep as many shareholders in privatized Twitter as allowed by law— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk took a dig at Saudi Arabia’s free speech and human rights record as he asked Twitter's largest shareholder Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud two questions on his official Twitter handle: “How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly and indirectly?” enquired Musk. “What are the Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech?” he went to ask.
Interesting. Just two questions, if I may.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly & indirectly?
What are the Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech?
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud who heads the Kingdom Holding Company, the Riyadh-based conglomerate purchased Twitter shares in 2011 as the social media form made its initial public offering in the year 2013 in San Francisco.
One of Twitter's largest shareholders, Saudi billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, has rejected SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41 billion cash bid for a potential takeover of Twitter Inc. “I don’t believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects,” the prince tweeted, making Musk question the Prince’s opinion on subject of freedom of speech.
I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
“Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer,” Al Waleed bin Talal said.
I don't believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of @Twitter given its growth prospects.— الوليد بن طلال (@Alwaleed_Talal) April 14, 2022
Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer.https://t.co/Jty05oJUTk pic.twitter.com/XpNHUAL6UX