Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid LIVE: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Says Musk 'can't Change Culture'

After the world noted billionaire Elon Musk's association with Twitter after the former's huge investment in the micro-blogging site, the Tesla founder has been accused of breaching laws while acquiring Twitter's shares. Musk's Twitter stock purchase took a whole new twist with the filing of a lawsuit charging him with breaches of compliance; it maintained that he purposefully and illegally delayed the process to disclose his stake in the social media giant so he could buy more shares at a lower rate.

The lawsuit comes to the fore after Twitter declared that Musk had been appointed to its board while CEO Parag Agrawal affirmed and welcomed the association. Musk has utilized nearly USD 2.6 billion on Twitter stock which is the largest individual fortune in the world, as per the news agency Associated Press.

The complaint against Musk is taken up before the New York Federal Court and accused Musk of violating a regulatory deadline to reveal that he had already acquired a stake of at least 5%.

[Credit: AP]

Read full report here