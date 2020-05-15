Instagram Announces Series Of New Features To Help People Fight Online Bullying

Instagram on Tuesday announced a series of new features as part of its effort to fight against online bullying. Instagram launched a new feature to help people manage negative comments which will allow users to delete multiple unwanted interactions in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post them. In addition to that, users can now also highlight positive comments, just like it is done on YouTube.

Another feature that was announced by Instagram on Tuesday is that users can now control who can tag them as tags and mentions can sometimes be used to target or bully others. "You can choose whether you want everyone, only people you follow or no one to be able to tag or mention you in a comment, caption, or Story," Instagram said in its release. Instagram also said that it will soon begin the testing of another feature that will allow users to pin comments.

To manage the negative comments in iOS devices users will have to in the comments section and then tap on the dotted icon that is visible on the top right corner. Users can select 'Manage Comments' and choose up to 25 comments to delete at once. To delete negative comments in bulk, users can select 'More Options'. Meanwhile, in Android devices, users will have to press and hold on a comment and then tap on the dotted icon and select 'Block' or 'Restrict'.

Other features

Instagram, which is a subsidiary of Facebook also launched a sticker packs to help small businesses affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Instagram made live videos compatible with laptops and desktops, which were earlier available on mobile apps only. It is also adding the ability to save IGTV videos on the users' profiles, which is currently available only for a 24-hour time limit.

