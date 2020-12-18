Rohit Sharma Delights Fans By Announcing Arrival In Australia On Instagram; See Picture

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has landed in Australia where he is supposedly going to feature in the final two Tests of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The right-hander took to Instagram and announced his arrival in Australia with a pensive picture. In the photo, Rohit is seen looking out of the window from his room in a thoughtful manner. He captioned the photo, 'Day One', thus indicating that he is in his first day of quarantine.

Rohit will be quarantined for two weeks before he joins the Indian team for the final two Tests. The Indian opener recently cleared the fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after a three-week rehabilitation spell due to a hamstring injury. The BCCI had issued a statement stating that Rohit had been tested for batting, fielding and running between the wickets at the NCA and that the medical team was satisfied with the Hitman's physical fitness.

According to the statement, Rohit will be reassessed by the medical teams after the completion of his quarantine period to determine his selection for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 33-year old has been provided a detailed programme to follow for the two weeks he will be quarantined for.

If everything goes well, Rohit will be available for selection for India's last two Tests of the four-match series. There are still doubts about whether Rohit will come out match-fit after the 14-day quarantine period. However, the eight-day gap between the second and third Test encouraged the BCCI to include Rohit in India squad for Australia Tests 2020.

Meanwhile, after ending Day 1 at 233/6, India's tail was wrapped up quickly by Australian bowlers on Day 2. India managed to score just 244 in the first innings. The hosts now have a golden opportunity to gain a big first innings lead and strengthen their grip on India vs Australia 1st Test.

India squad for Australia Tests 2020

Virat Kohli (Captain) (1st Test only), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

