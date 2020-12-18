Vanitha Vijayakumar Shares A Cryptic Post On Instagram, Writes 'in Love Again'

South Indian actor Vanitha Vijayakumar is in news again for a cryptic post that she shared on her Instagram account. The former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant tied the knot with Peter Paul during the lockdown on June 27, 2020, and this was her third marriage. Read on to know about her latest Instagram post that suggests her fallout with husband Peter and gives her followers a clue about her being in love again.

Also Read | Vanitha Vijayakumar Reveals How Husband Peter's Alcoholism Ruined Her Marriage

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul's fallout

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter had a spat with her in Goa after which he misbehaved with her as well. In November, Vanitha confirmed that she had split with Paul and asserted that she was not going to patch up with him under any circumstances. Her latest post suggests that she has already moved on from her third marriage. The former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant shared a new picture with her fans and followers which read, "In love again... Are you happy now?" She further went on to tag actor Uma Riyaz in her post. You can see Vanitha Vijayakumar's Instagram post here. She turned off the comments for this particular post as well.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' Tamil Fame Vanitha Vijayakumar's Husband Hospitalised; Actor Shares Post

Her cryptic post makes it unclear for her followers if she is actually in love again or if she just put it up as a prank for her friend. Vanitha Vijayakumar hit the headlines when she got married to Peter Paul. However, Peter Paul's first wife Elisabeth Helen lodged a police complaint that she was not divorced yet from Peter and the marriage was illegal. Recently, Vanitha released a statement on her profile as well which stated, "I believe in miracles and hoping for one, whatever is destined I'm ready to face it as it is inevitable. I don't have to clarify anything more to anyone at this point as it's my life and only I can deal with it... I don't have a habit of exposing my partner or playing blame game so I can look good and gain sympathy. I didn't expect this but it did happen and but it did and I will make the right decision keeping my kids and the people around me in mind.” You can see her full statement here.

Also Read | Vanitha Vijayakumar On 'rift' With Peter Paul: 'Facing Major Challenge, Don't Speculate'

Also Read | Vanitha Vijayakumar Posts Emotional Note For Husband Peter Paul, Calls Him 'lovely Soul'

Image Credits: Vanitha Vijayakumar's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.