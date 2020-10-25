Jaadu, Pokemon Among 'Pets We Want But Can't Have'; YouTube India Sparks Funny Meme-fest

When it comes to trending memes and funny posts on social media, YouTube India does not fail to entertain its followers. Ranging from funny to emotional and nostalgic, their tweets are always enjoyable. Picking on the trends, YouTube India recently shared a post on the new meme about 'pets that people want but can't have', with an interesting twist.

The tweet featured images of the most beloved childhood fictional characters that the 90s' kids hold close to their hearts. The post included popular movie character Stuart Little, one of the dearest cartoon characters - Doraemon, likewise Pikachu from Pokemon Go and finally, Jaadu from Koi... Mil Gaya.

Pets we all wanted but could never have pic.twitter.com/TwgmdjtJUK — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) October 22, 2020

YouTube India's post sparked an interesting thread, prompting people to share their choices of 'pet' they wish they had. Since being shared, the tweet has attracted all sorts of responses from netizens. A user shared an image of the Sony Aibo Robot Dog as a pet he would like to have, which triggered a funny response from YouTube India. Check out the conversation here:

Replace jadhu with Tom & Jerry — RK™ ️ (@itis_RK) October 22, 2020

Is this 10 Year Old YouTube?



It just recalled my childhood. — Rohan J. Chhajed (@jain_rohan122) October 22, 2020

I want sonic hedgehog. He's really very cute❤️😍 — Insane (@Insane09887035) October 22, 2020

They aren't pets they're more like partners 😉 — Shivam Kumar Gupta (@shivamg381) October 22, 2020

Doraemon is NOT a pet. He's a soulmate 💯 — ADITYA KHARBANDA (@K_aditya25) October 22, 2020

